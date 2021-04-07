The Island trucking industry is dealing with a perennial labour shortage and some Kings County companies say it’s affecting their operations.
Chris Cuddy, owner of Eastern Logistic Solutions in Montague, said the shortage is limiting the company’s growth.
“I could grow tomorrow if I had the guys to put in the trucks,” he said.
The company has six drivers but Mr Cuddy would like to have two or three more.
“There’s a shortage for sure of qualified guys.”
He said all his drivers are experienced and range in age from 35 to 61.
“There’s six guys here to keep things going,” Mr Cuddy said. “To go find that seventh guy, that’s a challenge.”
Another Montague company, Morley Annear Ltd, usually operates with at least one vacancy, said general manager Scott Annear.
“I’ve been short for six months or so. I’ve always had a seat empty,” he said.
A shortage of staff has major implications for the long-time business.
“I don’t keep my customers as happy and I don’t generate as much income. I’ve got more expenses because the trucks cost so much a month whether they turn a wheel or not,” Mr Annear said. “We’ve been trying different things, but there’s a shortage everywhere.”
The company hires some immigrant workers, but that can be a difficult and expensive process.
“I don’t know what the solution is, but I hope somebody comes up with it,” he said. “COVID has made the income for the drivers a lot higher. There’s more work out there, so the drivers I do have are busy.”
In Alliston, the shortage is also affecting Thomas M. Carver Ltd. Co-owner Scott Carver said it’s tough to find experienced local people for drivers. That means having to turn down work at times. The company has about 25 trucks.
“The trouble is when you’re short of help, you work the rest of your help a little harder and they get a little more tired,” Mr Carver said. “You can only work your guys so hard.
Some drivers are 65 and older, including one who is 74.
“They’re willing to do the work, but the younger generation, you have to want to basically live in a truck and that’s a downfall.”
Not all local companies are struggling to find workers, though.
Dylan MacDonald, who runs Dylan MacDonald Transport in the Souris area, said he has all the employees he needs.
“It hasn’t affected me too much,” he said.
The PEI Trucking Sector Council predicts the shortage is likely to get worse, with 25 per cent of workers in the industry over age 55.
The council’s website states about 4,000 people work in the industry, half of which are drivers.
