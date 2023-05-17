When I read the reason Dr Thor Christensen is leaving his Montague practice, I was immediately drawn back to a day in 2019 when I sadly sent my supervisor at Mental Health and Addictions an email saying after four months of employment, I needed to leave because I was unable to master the medical records system.
I was no novice to electronic medical records. I’d worked many years in the US and had worked with three different EMR systems – the last one being at Boston Medical Center. Not only had I worked with the system in emergency mental health, I was also very familiar with accessing it as a patient.
Yes, in the US I could get into the EMR system and see results of my lab work, x-rays, notes on visits, correspondence, etc. If I chose to, I could even give a special number to a medical provider not on the system to access my medical information. It was a very easy system to navigate, yet highly confidential and safeguarded against access by anyone not permitted.
But I couldn’t master the Health PEI EMR system used by Mental Health and Addictions. Fortunately, my supervisor and colleagues patiently worked with me until I was eventually able to grapple with the system – but it was always a labourious task.
I also learned the system being used was one that had been abandoned by Veteran’s Affairs because it was so ineffective. I can’t help but wonder if the system Dr Christiansen is talking about is another EMR system that was abandoned by a previous organization, so the government was able to obtain it at a fire sale price.
As a matter of fact, I wonder how many health care employees had input into what EMR system was purchased? I certainly don’t believe any counsellor had input into the purchase of the user-unfriendly system Mental Health and Addictions was using. Was the system tested by a few health care workers before it was implemented across the whole health care system?
I think it would be in the public interest for (Graphic reporter) Rachel Collier to do a follow-up investigative report. I say this because I don’t know Dr Christensen, but I heard him speak once at a public meeting held by then Health Minister, Robert Mitchell, when he came to Montague to announce a reduction in hours of the ER at Kings County Memorial Hospital. Dr Christensen stated physicians had not been consulted about this decision. So, I know he is not afraid to speak up.
I’ve also worked with many doctors. They are a tough lot. You must be to get through medical school. So, I personally suspect Dr Christiansen has endured much more than he’s even saying. He has probably spoken up and spoken up and been repeatedly met with deaf ears. Having worked for Health PEI and spoken with many health care workers while door knocking (BTW - thanks so much to all who voted for me) I know how little management in Health PEI listens to frontline workers.
What a sad day for all of Dr Christensen’s patients and all of us. But Dr Christensen, I know exactly how you feel. Thank you for your service and good for you for taking care of yourself and your family. I wish you well.
