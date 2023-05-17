To the Editor:

When I read the reason Dr Thor Christensen is leaving his Montague practice, I was immediately drawn back to a day in 2019 when I sadly sent my supervisor at Mental Health and Addictions an email saying after four months of employment, I needed to leave because I was unable to master the medical records system. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.