If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail
– Benjamin Franklin
I wrote a guest opinion for The Guardian in 2020 that discussed the provincial government’s shortcomings over how it prepares its annual budget. I discussed how the budget documents and the process followed in the Legislative Assembly is a complete waste of time as it relates to informing the Legislative Assembly members and Islanders about public expenditure and subsequently being able to hold government to account for how it spends public monies.
Since writing that article, nothing has changed.
In fact, the PEI government budget process remains worse than the process in many Third World countries. This should be of grave concern to Islanders. We should be doing better than this. Much better.
According to the budget documents tabled by Minister of Finance Darlene Compton on February 24, the government is planning to spend a total of $2.66 billion in 2022-23, not including a capital expenditure of $212 million. The Estimates document that supports the budget speech provides a list of departments and sub-units showing where monies will be spent. The Estimates also includes information about how much money the government is planning to spend on salaries, travel, professional services, materials and supplies, etc.
This type of planning information is useless for ensuring the effective use of public funds. This information is only useful for managers in government, but not for legislators and the public who need to know what will be accomplished with taxpayer dollars.
Furthermore, the Appropriations Act that is tabled by the government annually to obtain authority to spend public monies only limits expenditure at the departmental level. This level of control by the Legislative Assembly provides insufficient effective oversight of the government’s activities.
The Minister is wasting the time of the Legislative Assembly members on a process that produces very little in terms of tangible results. The deputy minister and the staff at the Department of Finance should be held to account for this significant waste of public funds. The time spent, and the cost of those salaries, could have been better spent on more important priorities of government, such as ensuring that seniors in long-term care are receiving care that meets reasonable standards.
The Minister of Finance presented information in the Legislative Assembly that does not show what will be achieved for the amounts being requested. Basic information, such as what the government plans to spend on the delivery of its strategy to eliminate poverty, is not available to the Legislative Assembly members.
I hope that public servants will use the Public Interest Disclosure and Whistleblower Protection Act to come forth with information that could show if instances occur where the minister has prevented the Department of Finance from acting professionally and in the interests of all Islanders. The deputy minister and staff at the Department of Finance should be informing the public about why they are not being allowed to carry out their professional responsibilities that include the development of plans and budgets for the full accountability of government spending.
As Michele Beaton, House Leader for the Official Opposition, said in the Legislative Assembly on February 25, the government doesn’t have a strategic plan over the long-term, or an operational plan for the current year to demonstrate how it will use the public funds in the budget.
This is totally unacceptable for how a provincial government should operate in Canada.
In the public sector, a budget is only meaningful if it is associated with government’s plans for how it wants to spend the money being requested. Unlike in the private sector, where a corporation only needs to show that it is profitable and that shareholders are rewarded for the board and management’s performance, spending in the public sector is evaluated on what is achieved with every dollar spent. For example, it should be possible to determine if the expenditures of government improved the care provided in long-term care homes to the levels promised in its planning documents. Management in the private sector develops strategic and operational plans in order to drive the business and ensure the strongest bottom line.
The Minister of Finance has failed to provide information to the Legislative Assembly and to the public about how the government plans to use the $2.66 billion that it needs to operate in fiscal 2022-23. I suggest that the government’s responses to the probing questions by the opposition should be summarized and a report provided to Members of the Legislative Assembly and the public. At the end of the fiscal year, that document could be used to provide some level of accountability for how the government used public funds.
In January 2022, I provided the Minister of Finance with a budget proposal that would provide the kind of accountability Islanders expect from their provincial government. That proposal was ignored, as well as my offer to meet with the Deputy Minister of Finance to discuss this intolerable situation and to determine what is preventing the department from carrying out its duties.
I urge the Government to develop appropriate practices for planning and reporting on the use of public funds for 2023-24 and beyond, and to try and make the improvements it can for the upcoming fiscal year in 2022-23. This would include the development of a strategic plan, an operational planning process that is fit for the purpose, as well as the issuance of a performance report at the end of the fiscal year.
Improvements need to be made and the planning needs to start now.
Martin Ruben, FCPA, FCGA runs a consulting business in Victoria by-the-Sea, PEI and has a background in public sector and not-for-profit corporate governance
