To the Editor:
One of the first things I was told when I was employed by Health PEI was that I was never to speak out or write about Health PEI. That was almost three years ago. So, I am a mental health clinician with 30-plus years' experience in emergency mental health and mobile crisis work, have a master’s degree in counseling psychology and watched with considerable frustration as PEI attempted to create a mobile mental health crisis team.
I no longer need to remain publicly silent as I left the employ of Health PEI in October 2021. I’m not someone to merely sit back and criticize. I’m a problem solver. And emergency mental health is my passion. However, I quickly learned after returning to the Island full-time, there is no room for someone with my academic credentials to practice as a therapist in the public venue. Those who hold a master’s degree in social work have sewn that up with the union. They’ve made sure one must have an MSW (Master of Social Work) to be employed by Health PEI in such positions.
Now MSWs don’t have a particular ‘corner’ on the practice of psychotherapy – they just got here first. And by limiting the employment to MSWs, an artificial shortage has been created – but I’ll save that for another letter.
However, I really wanted to contribute to designing a mobile crisis team on the Island. So, I had my supervisor inform Mental Health on the Island I would be happy to VOLUNTEER my time to be part of the group that designed such a team. I’ve had experience with designing and implementing programs and my last employment before moving back to the Island was with the Boston Emergency Service Team at Boston Medical Center. My supervisors in the emergency psych realm would give me excellent references. I never received a response.
A psychologist who had a background in working for the Drug Enforcement Agency in the US and then worked as a forensic psychologist was hired. That’s someone who works with people involved in the legal system. He came to present to our outpatient team and announced a police officer would attend every crisis call. I blurted out “that’s horrendous”. He asked why and I responded: “because there’s an implicit bias that mentally ill people are dangerous.” That, of course, was just one of the many objections I had to the idea.
It was only many months later I learned a group of Island consultants had told Health PEI a model that involved using police officers should not be employed. That psychologist spent about a year attempting to design a model that was dead on arrival. Then, the province precipitously hired Island EMS to design a Mobile Crisis Team. I made it my business to seek out the person tasked with the job. I spoke with him, advised him of my credentials, experience, and interest. Once again, I volunteered to assist in designing a mobile crisis team. I also told him it was unnecessary to have an EMT on every mobile crisis call. Mentally ill people are not usually in a medical crisis. It isn’t cost effective and a waste of resources to have an EMT on a mental health crisis call.
I proposed to this man it would be much more useful to have a bachelor level (or comparable experience) person to accompany the clinician. Perhaps this person would be bi-lingual or given the number of immigrants who are coming to the Island, this person could be trained in cultural competency, or perhaps this person could be someone with considerable parenting skills as once parents realize this service is available, many will use it as they don’t want to take their children to an emergency department for a mental health evaluation.
I suggested there would be many things this second person could do that don’t require the training and skills of an EMT. Perhaps the person could be a trained peer – which many people in a mental health crisis find very comforting. I was given a polite thank you and never heard from him again. So, at least this Mobile Crisis Team is up and running. But guess what? We have a critical shortage of EMTs. Staffing is a serious issue.
So, we’ve had the police model. We’ve had the medical model. When do you suppose we’ll get the mental health model? I worked on a mobile crisis team that did hundreds of evaluations per month. We had neither police officers or EMTs or nurses on our teams. We had some MSWs, but we had people with many other masters degrees on the team. All well trained and able to do the job.
I can tell you right now – there are not enough social work schools in Canada to produce all the MSWs needed on PEI. It’s time for the powers that be to set aside the guild issues and start designing programs that work best for the people of PEI and not design programs that employ their particular belief/specialty/friend/colleague, etc. Shame on professionals who just want to protect their own profession at the expense of the welfare of Islanders.
Laverne V. MacInnis,
MS, RSW, Retired
(Ms MacInnis resides in Murray Harbour, bakes cookies and thinks about her concerns about the health care system here on PEI and is determined to contribute to changing it - among other things)
