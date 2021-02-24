Howard MacNeill, Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrews and Brian Dewling played The Golden Girls, Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice, Linda Roach and Mary MacDonald, on Monday night. Robyn held the lead most of the game but was overtaken in last end.
Lynn Anne Brousseau, Cara Eastman, Erin MacDougall and Gaylene Nicholson upset Keith Nabuurs, Bennett Crane, Robert Donahoe and Adam Nabuurs. This game was all about the ladies. Keith needed three to tie in the last end but Lynn Anne had victory on her mind!
In Thursday night action Howard MacNeill, Anne MacDonald, Glen Coffin and Alvin Blue had a tight game against Preston Higginbotham, Travis Murphy, Sheila Coffin and Bob Martin. Howard lost and asked me for advice later on where he went wrong.
The cold weather seemed to be factor in a light crowd for trivia, still the competition to get all the right answers was heated. The King of Clubs was also down slightly due to the cold but Bev Arsenault solved that with an online purchase and won $293.
