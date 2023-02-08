I must say I’m flattered and honoured now that my column is being posted on the Montague Curling Club bulletin board, along with an amazing likeness of myself. The only problem is now everyone will know who Gertie McBroom is!
Monday night Down East Auto was a sad state of affairs for Cameron MacLean, Scott Annear, Preston Higginbotham and Steve Abbott. These four skips will most likely be reviewed by teammates for their poor performance.
There was a really good turnout up in Souris on Tuesday night where I caught the last of the first draw. There were no close games. In one game Huck Bailey, Mike Spur, Rachel Chapman and Anne Kenny won easily over Shane MacClure, Beth MacDonald, Shirley MacClure and Shelby McInnis. I think that’s three wins in a row for Huck. It might be time for him to take on Darrell Lesperance again. It was also nice to see the four new curlers enjoying themselves.
It was ladies versus men on Wednesday night in Montague and a close game it was for Julie Mutch, Heather Drake, Kaitlyn MacDonald and Stephanie Perigoe. The team had a tight game against Paul MacDonald, Myles Rose, Clint Ching and Ian MacDonald. Julie tried her best to tie but the guys wouldn’t give up.
This week Montague also hosted the provincial mixed doubles and at the end of the day Friday two Montague teams remained. Phil and Robyn MacDonald as well as Thomas Annear and Heather Drake did very well representing the Montague Club. Robyn and Phil made the final. Congrats on the fine effort everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.