A 50-page report from 2014 contains the results of a survey on land issues and 10 recommendations for future policy on Prince Edward Island.
But those recommendations weren’t acted upon and now the current government has launched another survey, Lands Matter to seek public input on land issues.
One member of the task force from the 2014 survey said it is past time for land use policies to be put in place.
“One of our primary recommendations was prime agriculture land be preserved,” said Paul Gallant of Souris West.
He points to a common sight these days where farm fields on the outskirts of Stratford or any PEI municipality, are being sold and subdivided for anything from residential housing to schools.
“Having said that I don’t blame the farmer as that was probably his pension plan to sell to a developer, but if we keep doing that all across PEI we are not going to be able to feed the billions of people we are going to have in a few year’s time,” Mr Gallant said.
John Handrahan was chair of the Land Use Policy Task Force. The blueberry farmer from Harper Road, in Prince County, is optimistic the current government will look at all the information gathered over the years and move ahead.
“I think the new government wants to test the waters,” Mr Handrahan said.
“We made a number of recommendations around farmland and how it is being used and nothing has been done on that,” Mr Handrahan said.
There were several recommendations pertaining to water, some of which were acted upon in drafting the new Water Act, but regulations for that act haven’t yet been formalized.
The task force was put together to follow up on the Commission on Land and Local Governance (the Thompson Report) of 2009.
Both reports relied on information collected from previous decades.
“Because we have a minority legislature right now and there seems to be quite a bit of cooperation I am hopeful government will find consensus across all three parties,” Mr Handranhan added.
“It is very important to the farming community that we have province-wide land use standards in light of the new larger municipalities coming in so there isn’t a patchwork of bylaws that affect farm land and farming issues.
The Lands Matter website was launched on July 8, 2020.
It will remain open for public comments at least until an advisory committee, which will set its own timelines on further consultations, is put in place, said a spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture and Land.
“We are still working through the appointment process to make sure we end up with a committee that is truly representative of our province,” the spokesperson said.
So far the Lands Matter survey has received more than 300 responses.
In the Task Force survey a total of 700 people participated along with many stakeholder groups and organizations making presentations.
The results of that survey showed 90 per cent of the people who participated believe the best farmland should be kept in agriculture or related resource uses, 86 per cent of respondents felt the best farmland should not be open for any kind of development and 90 per cent of respondents believe more effective soil conservation regulations are required.
There is no set date for phase two of the Lands Matter project where the advisory committee will receive presentations from various stakeholders and groups.
The process is expected to take up to four months.
“When the advisory committee completes their work, a second report will be prepared and provide advice to government on policy and legislation pertaining to land use, planning, and ownership,” the spokesperson said.
Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson declined to be interviewed for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.