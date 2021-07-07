It is well past time for people who have no idea what real trauma is to open their eyes.
Sayings such as ‘That is just the way things were back then, get over it’ and ‘Times have changed, you need to move on’ are just a couple of the callous things some might say when someone tries to speak their truth about trauma or past experiences.
Making light of someone’s trauma only damages them more.
What we should be doing is lifting people up by acknowledging their truth.
That is why it is so important right now for all Canadians to listen to Indigenous people.
To mourn along with them for the hundreds of children who never came home from residential schools.
To validate the experiences of survivors and to push for change.
To push for the implementation of all 94 Calls to Action which came out of the Truth and Reconciliation report.
It is time to stand together.
