Monday afternoon ceremony in Scotchfort
An impactful ceremony was held Monday afternoon at Abegweit First Nation in Scotchfort to honour the memory of 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found last week at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Community members erected 215 crosses and collected an equal number of children’s shoes - one pair to hang on each cross as the Lone Cry Band played traditional music beside a sacred fire. The shoes were delivered in a hearse.
The crosses will remain on the premises until June 8, which will mark 215 hours, then another ceremony will be held. There was a strong turnout, including dozens of people from outside Abegweit.
Members of the Abegweit community wore orange shirts with the message Every Child Matters, and elders were seated beneath a tent during a downpour of rain.
Chief Junior Gould invited Tyrone Paul, who he described as a friend of the community, to speak. Mr Paul said about 50 of the children whose remains were found were his direct ancestors.
Chief Gould also recognized Marie Knockwood, a survivor of the Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, residential school, and her family.
“They were lucky enough to be here and be part of the ceremony because their mother survived it,” he told The Graphic.
During the ceremony, Chief Gould called upon the Catholic Church to “recognize its role in this and apologize to our people.”
The chief said COVID limited attendance Monday afternoon, but he saw the turnout as a show of respect.
“It’s a great turnout and I really appreciate all the people who took the time to participate in the ceremony,” he said.
“It is an opportunity to learn, educate and move forward.”
He said last week’s discovery is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the trauma and loss suffered by First Nations people at the hands of residential schools. He’d like to see work done at other residential school sites like the ground-penetrating radar used by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation to discover the remains in BC.
“I want the general public to be aware of what’s going on, to understand it’s not 1,000 years ago that this happened,” he said. “Soon enough those elders will be moving on, but we have to preserve their story. We have to give them a voice. We have to break the silence.”
