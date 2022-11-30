Scallop fishers shuck their catch as they land it. This photo was taken on board Jeff White’s boat. Consistent high winds have reduced the number of days fishers can go out so far, but he said the meat count has been higher than usual. Submitted photo
Heavy winds have greatly limited the number of days scallop fishers were on the water since the season started November 1, but the mollusks are larger this year and prices are up slightly.
Beach Point fisher Jeff White said the meat count has been up at least 15 to 20 per cent this year, meaning they can make up the same catch with fewer scallops landed in light of weather conditions.
Weather has only been favourable for fishing only six to 14 days in the past month.
Mr White thinks the larger scallops have something to do with feeding on more plankton and correlation to spawning time.
“They dispel quite a bit of energy when they spawn. If they’re caught far enough after, they’ve had a chance to rebound. There are two or three factors.”
Prices are up a dollar or two at $16 or $17 a pound depending on buyers, which has helped fishermen offset high fuel costs.
Mr White continues to be optimistic about the future of the industry after seeing the number of young scallops in the waters. On every tow there are quite a few too small to shuck.
“For the amount of little ones we’re seeing, there must be a pretty good crop of young scallops for years to come.”
Steven Irving, who fishes out of Wood Islands, has hit the water around 10 to 12 days so far.
He estimated it would take 25 scallops to make up a pound, an improvement from about 40 last year.
The bigger catches and the price - he’s getting $17 per pound - help make up for fuel prices to some extent. But with diesel sitting at $2.66 per litre, a full dollar more than regular gas, it “definitely hurts” he said.
“That extra dollar does help a little bit with the fuel, but it’s not paying for it.”
