Scallop fishers shuck their catch as they land it. This photo was taken on board Jeff White’s boat. Consistent high winds have reduced the number of days fishers can go out so far, but he said the meat count has been higher than usual. Submitted photo

Heavy winds have greatly limited the number of days scallop fishers were on the water since the season started November 1, but the mollusks are larger this year and prices are up slightly.

Beach Point fisher Jeff White said the meat count has been up at least 15 to 20 per cent this year, meaning they can make up the same catch with fewer scallops landed in light of weather conditions.

