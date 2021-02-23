Larry Creed

Larry Creed won the February 22 byelection for Ward 10 with 67 per cent of the vote. Josh Lewis photo

Larry Creed was the runaway winner in Monday's byelection to fill a seat in Montague, Ward 10, on Three Rivers council.

Mr Creed defeated two other candidates, Shane MacDonald and Greg Jobe, taking 67 per cent of the vote, or 188 of 280 ballots.

Mr MacDonald finished second with 70 votes (25 per cent) and Mr Jobe received 21 votes (7.5 per cent). One ballot was rejected.

The vacancy in Montague was created in late October when Wayne Spin resigned from council. Mr Creed joins Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Coun John MacFarlane as Montague representatives until the next municipal election in 2022.

See next week's Graphic for more.

