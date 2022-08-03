Good catches, disappointing prices in snow crab fishery

Snow crabs

The last of 11 people to be charged as a result of a Department of Fisheries and Oceans snow crab investigation was sentenced in Georgetown Provincial Court last Thursday.

Leo Dorgan, 33, of Nail Pond received $11,000 in fines stemming from failure to hail in as accurately as possible his snow crab catches on five occasions in May and June of 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.