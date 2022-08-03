The last of 11 people to be charged as a result of a Department of Fisheries and Oceans snow crab investigation was sentenced in Georgetown Provincial Court last Thursday.
Leo Dorgan, 33, of Nail Pond received $11,000 in fines stemming from failure to hail in as accurately as possible his snow crab catches on five occasions in May and June of 2020.
Judge Nancy Orr delivered the guilty verdict following a two-day trial on July 21 and 22, the only case among the 11 where a not guilty plea was entered.
DFO said the investigation, called Operation Gannet, was led by DFO fishery officers based in the Souris Conservation and Protection Office following inspections and surveillance of snow crab landings in 2019 and 2020.
The operation resulted in convictions for 49 fishery violations adding up to $64,000 in fines. Both snow crab fishers and dockside monitors were convicted.
Mr Dorgan’s violations occurred on May 2, May 5, May 9, May 25 and June 2, 2020. In all five cases the amounts he hailed in were lower than the amounts recorded by fishery officers. The value of the unreported landings across the five dates added up to roughly $65,000 to $75,000.
On May 2, a fishery officer counted 14 unreported lifts with nine pans of crab each. Going by the lowest catches, this amounted to 4,784 lbs extra, or by the average, 5,537 lbs. Judge Orr said the average numbers were much more reflective of the actual weight. This resulted in a variance of 8 to 9.6 per cent between what was hailed in and the officer’s count.
On May 5, the landing was underreported by 6,779 to 8,001 lbs, for a variance of 18.4 to 21 per cent. On May 9 the difference was 4,950 to 5,596 lbs or 11 to 12.3 per cent.
On May 25 the difference in weight was 3,311 to 3,542 lbs or 10.6 to 11.2 per cent. Finally on June 2, the difference was 5,547 to 6,642 lbs or 13.4 to 14.6 per cent.
Those are “very significant” amounts in terms of both value and weight in an industry where conservation is a concern, Judge Orr said. For example on May 2, 126 pans of crab were not counted and three days later, 217 pans were not counted.
She concluded Mr Dorgan did not hail in as accurately as possible and did not exercise all due diligence to prevent the offences.
Federal crown attorney Matthew Bradley noted Mr Dorgan has an extensive record of fishery violations dating back to 2012, although the variances in the amounts he hailed in were lower than most of the cases.
Defence lawyer Clifford Hood said it was important to his client to appear before the court and explain that other parties benefited financially from this. He asked the judge to impose fines consistent with the other cases.
The five fines were based on how much the amounts varied, ranging from $3,000 to $1,500.
A DFO spokesperson said not disrupting alleged illegal and unreported fishing activities could have negative impacts on the industry in a number of ways. If DFO failed to properly regulate such activities, those involved may benefit from increased profit and evade taxes as a result of undeclared revenue. It could also negatively impact foreign relations and seafood exports if Canada was perceived as unable to control illegal fishing and ensure sustainability, and if a large quantity of illegal product in the market became known, the reputation of the Canadian seafood market domestically and internationally could be harmed.
“The snow crab fishery is a very lucrative fishery and, when properly managed, can positively stimulate the economy of communities,” the spokesperson said.
The accuracy of the dockside monitoring program is integral to effective management and control of the fishery. DFO relies on this information to make informed decisions and in many fisheries it is the department’s primary source of verified landing information, so it is critical that dockside observers perform their duties in a “professional, competent and honest manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.