The Playhouse first met James Mullinger in the fall of 2020. At the time, we were certain things were on the ‘upswing’, and while our capacity was reduced, we were ‘cautiously optimistic’ the condition of the world could only get better. James appeared on our stage with his twice-postponed show at a perfect time, and brought some much-needed laughter to our community. This Saturday, he’s back onstage with a new show ‘Becoming Canadian’.
A tale of immigration, confusion, love, wonder, joy, this new stand-up show (comprising new material as well as stories from the past decade) coincides with the release of James’ book (published by Goose Lane Editions) about his journey to New Brunswick which will be available for purchase at the show.
Since coming to NB in 2014, James has taken the country by storm. Sold-out shows across the country, movies, TV shows, festivals, awards, stand-up specials he’s done it all. James has also raised more than half a million dollars for charities internationally. This show features brand new material for 2022 as well as remixed versions of some of his classic routines (which have notched up more than a million views on Facebook alone!).
Please be advised this performance contains occasional use of strong language. Recommended for 14 and over.
It’s National Poetry Month and we’re thrilled to be welcoming spoken-word poet Julie Bull to the Playhouse for an in-person workshop ‘The Spirit of Story Through the Spoken Word’.
This generative introductory workshop is for poets and non-poets, performers and non-performers, and anyone who wants to lead with their heart (and take their brain with them). Spoken word art propels your writing from the page to the stage. Everyone is invited to explore how to express your voice in writing and performing spoken word through several dynamic, interactive exercises. Come prepared to write, play, perform, and share in the collective energy of the spoken word. No previous experience required.
Admission is free. To register please email info@kingsplayhouse.com
As we continue to celebrate our current installation of Julie Bull and Rory Starkman’s ‘Gender Reveal Party’ in our gallery, we’re welcoming two events that align with the exhibition.
In partnership with this town is small’s ‘Radiant Rural Halls’, we’re over the moon to welcome our first-ever artist in residence Lou Sheppard with his performance piece Crepuscular Rhythms.
Lou arrived in Georgetown on Sunday and has been bringing his piece to life.
Hailing from rural Nova Scotia, Lou works in interdisciplinary audio, performance and installation based practice. His work pays queer attention to systems of meaning-making and how these systems construct and order our bodies and environments. His research is often evidenced through graphic notations, scripts and scores which are then performed in collaboration with other artists and in community gatherings. Lou has been long-listed for the Sobey Award in 2018, 2020 and 2021, and was the recipient of the Emerging Atlantic Artist Award in 2017.
‘Crepuscular Rhythms’ is a performance score that figures dawn and dusk as queer times of day, times that blur the boundaries between day and night and that provide protective cover for queer and trans bodies in public space. The score has been performed as a graphic notation by musicians, and as a series of walks at dawn and dusk wearing light-sensitive t-shirts. This iteration will respond to the landscape surrounding the Kings Playhouse, figuring queer presence in a rural environment.
During his week-long residency at the Playhouse, Lou will host a performance and exhibition on-site.
We’re also pleased to welcome BIPOC USHR to our Dedication Hall on April 10 at 2 pm to lead a roundtable discussion on ‘Intersections & Transition’, focusing on the relationship between trans thought and advocacy and the theory of intersectionality. BIPOC USHR, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship, is a PEI-based not-for-profit organization, providing support and advocacy to Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) folks living on Prince Edward Island. Their aim is to serve BIPOC communities on PEI in ways that will enable them to thrive, not just survive.
Admission is free. To pre-register please email info@kingsplayhouse.com
For more information about any of our shows or events, we invite you to visit our website at: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.