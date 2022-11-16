Not everything is a competition and/or fight. Relax.
Peaceful and quiet protests with signs are the way to go to get our/your voices heard, media visibility and vote.
Media attention seeking (global instant media celebrity) is the latest opioid/addiction of mankind; selfie pic/videos of violence, privacy, shootings, fights and wars, etc are contributing factors.
Strutting your and/or other people’s egoistic stuff on social media, sharing it with the world through various social platforms, has become the favourite high-tech pastime for all ages every/all day and night and waking hours.
Self-harm opportunities, products, services have become government controlled, legalized, licensed and normalized throughout the world by supply and demand and global media advertising over and over again all day and night on our high-tech internet platforms, TVs and radios.
Advertisers and others know repetition is the key ingredient in brainwashing and they use it effectively, from their point of view, to manipulate listeners, viewers and buyers into submission.
To read, listen to, be told and or even tell anything more than once (once upon a time vs twice upon a time) isn’t required - unnecessary repetition unless brainwashing is the intended egoistic self-serving strategy or desired outcome.
The modern day world’s game called The Wheel of Mis-fortune has provided us with many places to put ourselves, in so many ways in Jeopardy and on the road to self destruction. Don’t play the world’s games.
We must find ways to be better examples to our own present and future generations (I wanna be your buckaroo, I wanna be just like you) in our families and more positive examples to the world.
Our flight plans, from day one, have been predetermined and booked along with our ETA (estimated time of arrival). Millions upon millions have made the flight and arrived before us. Fortunately we will never be alone, we will be with most of our friends wherever we might go.
James Halstrum,
Montague
