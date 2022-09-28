“You weren’t listening,” my wife informed me after a discussion concerning some upcoming plans. This happens mainly among men as our minds are miles away when our wives are trying to make conversations with us.
I grew up believing I was a good listener. Although I have become a better listener than I was 10 years ago, thanks to my wife, I have to admit I’m still only an adequate listener.
Effective listening is more than simply avoiding the bad habit of interrupting others while they are speaking or finishing their sentences, it’s being content to listen to the entire thought of someone rather than waiting impatiently for the chance to respond.
We often treat communication as if it were a race. It’s almost like our goal is to have no time gaps between the conclusion of the sentence of the person we are speaking with and the beginning of our own.
While at a restaurant the other day we noticed a couple at a booth waiting for their meal to come. There was absolutely no communication and for a long time they just kept their attention on their devices they held tightly in their hands, no talking, and no listening.
Slowing down your response becoming a better listener aids you in becoming a more peaceful person. It takes pressure from you. If you think about it, you’ll notice it takes an enormous amount of energy and is very stressful to be sitting on the edge of your seat trying to guess what the person in front of you is going to say so you can fire back your response. But as you wait for the people you are communicating with to finish, as you simply listen more intently to what is being said, you’ll notice the pressure you feel is off. You’ll immediately feel more relaxed and so will the people you are talking to.
“Surely the arm of the Lord is not too short to save, nor His ear too dull to hear,” Isaiah 59:1.
Not only will becoming a better listener make you a more patient person, it will also enhance the quality of your relationships.
Everyone loves to talk to someone who truly listens to what they are saying. God does this for me every day as I communicate my innermost feelings with Him. He listens to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.