“You weren’t listening,” my wife informed me after a discussion concerning some upcoming plans. This happens mainly among men as our minds are miles away when our wives are trying to make conversations with us.

I grew up believing I was a good listener. Although I have become a better listener than I was 10 years ago, thanks to my wife, I have to admit I’m still only an adequate listener.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.