Jeff

I went to the beach with family and friends recently and all it did was re-emphasize why I don’t go to the beach. It was like my worst nightmare was playing out in real time.

We went to Covehead and the winds were whipping 30-50 km/hr. I stationed myself on a chair, apparently downwind, and was treated to an afternoon of being completely sandblasted. It was like some kind of weird nature-driven exfoliation. In addition, I loaded up on sunscreen, and the sand was embedding itself to every exposed part of my body. The others, obviously beach veterans, or sand oblivious, acted like nothing was out of the norm. Two towels that weren’t even used were filled with sand. I’m not even going to discuss how much ended up in the back of the truck ... but think small sandbox.

