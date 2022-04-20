Supporting the 327 Southern Kings Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is important, says Montague Legion President Brian Rector.
The legion has been an official sponsor of the Montague based youth organization since 1983 when the squadron was reestablished.
They recently donated $500 with a pledge to give an additional $500.
As sponsors, the legion also provides space for cadet activities at the legion if needed and also rely on the cadets during Remembrance Day activities and in the weeks before.
The monetary support is essential to help fund activities for the more than 30 members.
The cadet organizations are partially funded by the Department of National Defense, but the sponsoring committees help raise funds on the civilian side of the organization said Guy Albert, chair of the squadron’s sponsoring committee.
“We appreciate the commitment from the legion over the years and these funds are needed for us to provide the best possible experience for area youth,” Mr Albert said.
He points to a variety of activities such as flying and gliding, marksmanship, tours and trips, summer training and social activities. Costs for these include insurance, band equipment, accommodations for trips as well as glider expenses. It all adds up.
“The past two years have been difficult due to limitations on our activities, and we look forward to returning to in-person training,” Mr Albert said.
Cadet organizations came into being in the 1940s when the DND wanted to engage youth with the possibility of bolstering the military ranks for the future.
While its primary purpose was originally military, nowadays the scope has expanded.
“We are gearing the kids towards learning about the military and the aerospace industry,” Mr Albert said, noting there is a great deal of emphasis put on the technical side as well.
“We promote an interest in aviation, physical fitness and leadership.”
In order to make sure those goals are achieved, it not only takes funding, but also volunteers.
Mr Albert said currently there is a need for volunteers in the region to step up and keep the 327th going strong.
“The more we have it lightens the load for everyone,” Mr Albert said.
Mike Wedge, secretary of the sponsoring committee, said the support already given to the 327th by groups such as the legion and St Andrew’s and St Georges Masonic Lodge, where the cadets have their own space in the building, is also vital to keeping the tradition going.
He said even though many of the cadet activities have been virtual for the past couple of years things may change soon and they want to make sure they are ready.
“Like other organizations we might be booming in the fall so we have to be prepared for it,” Mr Wedge said.
Whether it is parents, former cadets or other interested community members, Mr Albert looks forward to hearing from interested volunteers. He can be contacted by phone at 902 698-2551 or by email at gca5678@gmail.com.
