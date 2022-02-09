The Montague Legion has been coping as best it can with the various public health restrictions over the past two years.
“It has put a damper on things, but we are hanging on,” president Brian Rector said.
“Traffic is down certainly.”
Last week the bar at the Douses Road facility opened after being shuttered during the latest round of Public Health restrictions, but other events once held regularly have been shut down more often than not since March 2020.
The weekly Bingo hasn’t been held since the pandemic began.
“We don’t have the volunteers to do it and even with the restrictions it wouldn’t be worth it to try to host,” Mr Rector said.
Something that has saved the branch financially was the income from Health PEI when it leased the building for a Covid testing clinic mid-pandemic.
Still, getting back to regular activities is what Legion executive strives for.
At the Souris Legion the situation is much the same, according to president David Perry.
“Overall during the pandemic we really haven’t done that bad,” Mr Perry said.
He credits some of that to generating funds through a Dig for the Deuce (a weekly draw) when other activities were shut down.
“This year was probably one of our best years since I’ve been involved,” Mr Perry said.
Having income from the VLTs is one way the organization has managed to keep going.
Recently the legion has added food service to the list of ways to create revenue.
“We wanted to generate more traffic in the branch and give people another alternative for eat-in dining,” Mr Perry said.
During the last shutdown the legion decided to fast-track establishing the food business as a way to avoid laying off employees.
Remaining active are several part-time employees including bartenders, cleaning staff and a bookkeeper.
Mr Perry noted the loss of the Blue Fin Restaurant & Black Rafter Lounge to fire in the spring of 2020 has left a void in the town.
As for hosting Bingos and other activities, Mr Perry said it is still a difficult task with the 50% restriction capacities still in place.
However, he too said, getting back to regular activities is the goal.
