Residents of PEI’s first long-term recovery house feel optimistic about their future for the first time in a long time.
Just inside the front door of Lennon Recovery House the first thing you see on the wall to the left is a sign bearing a single word - HOPE.
It is an apt definition of what the home for people readjusting to life while fighting mental health and addictions means to the residents who have come to call it home.
Tony Doyle walked through the door on October 13.
He said knew he was in the right place.
“It shows me there is a future. Before it didn’t look too good,” the 32-year-old said.
Since 2008 he has struggled with addiction, been in and out of jail, lived on the streets and constantly wondered where his next good night’s sleep would be.
A big blow came in March of 2020 when Mr Doyle and several others who were in the midst of a transition program at the PEI Addictions Centre were told it would cease operation due to the pandemic.
The interruption in treatment was devastating, he said.
Five days in, clients were told they would have to find another place to stay by the end of that day.
“I was basically right back where I left off,” Mr Doyle said.
“I ended up going to jail for a couple of months.”
After that Mr Doyle couch-surfed for a time and then went back into detox to wait for Lennon House to open.
This is his first long-term program and he sees it making a difference for him already.
“It is comfortable here, it doesn’t feel like an institution,” he said, noting the rules and regulations are important as they encourage accountability.
Mr Doyle has known about Lennon House since founder Dianne Young began her quest to make it a reality three years ago.
He feels extremely grateful to be one of the 18 people currently in residence.
Ms Young is equally optimistic about the future of all those who will come through the doors.
“The biggest addiction right now in PEI is prescription drugs,”Ms Young said.
“Opioid addiction is a hard addiction. It’s the hardest of all.”
She knows it is not an easy road to take.
“They have to want this,” Ms Young said.
“More than anything they have to be sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
The emphasis at Lennon House is on regaining life skills and taking responsibility.
The facility opened in the spring to female residents and this fall, after renovations to a separate floor, men were welcomed.
The residents of Lennon House may all have the same problem in that they are fighting an addiction, but they all come from a different place.
“Most, 75 per cent, are homeless when they come here so not only do we have to teach them life skills we also have to teach them how to write resumes,” Ms Young said.
Some residents are also studying for their GEDs.
“They are not going to leave until they know they have a place to go,” Ms Young said.
Even when that time comes there is an after-care program in place for those wanting to return for group sessions or counselling if needed.
One female resident, who asked to remain anonymous, is amazed with the programming.
She had been struggling with periods of sobriety and relapses for some time.
Back in the spring she ended up in detox and let her apartment go.
“I am lucky to be here,” she said.
Even something as simple as having her own room is a bonus.
“When it comes to recovering you have to first look to yourself,” she said.
Once that decision is made it is the support’s counselling, meetings and life skills’ programs that keep the momentum going.
Lennon House has that in spades, the client said.
“To have the help here, well, it is really hard to put into words.
“Being close to the water and out in the country, that makes a difference.”
Both staff and Lennon House clients are committed to helping each other.
“Taking care of each other, there is a lot of that here,” she said.
The current age range is 27-52.
Lennon House is located in the former Belcourt Centre in South Rustico.
Much of the initial funding to get the facility up and running was raised through community fundraisers by individuals, families, communities and organizations from across the Island.
The fourth annual Thanks for Giving Ride for Lennon House raised $1,117. Red Knights rider and founder of the event, Donnie Aitken, of Souris, said it was a landmark year.
This was the first year the event was held with residents at Lennon House.
Seven years ago this month Ms Young lost her son Lennon Waterman to suicide.
Opening the house bearing his name has given her hope that others won’t suffer as Lennon did with mental health and addictions.
Now that the doors are open the healing can begin, Ms Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.