There is a chair in the outer office at Montague Consolidated where Leonard MacDonald would sit while on a break from his job as janitor at the school.
He was a people person and always wanted to be in the thick of things.
That chair has prompted a lot of memories for staff members over the past week.
The longtime custodian who lived in New Perth retired a few years ago. He passed away on March 1 at the age of 68.
“His greatest assets were how he dealt with people,” said former principal Tim Murphy, who worked with Mr MacDonald for 15 years.
Whether it was dealing with the unpredictable antics of students or working with staff Mr MacDonald took it all in stride.
“He was good at staying calm all the time and doing what he had to do,” Mr Murphy added.
Mr MacDonald worked at the school for 38 years and during that time befriended hundreds of kids.
“He was good at going with the flow,” Mr Murphy said, noting often the kids could be found helping Mr MacDonald clean various messes that would occur.
His involvement went beyond custodial duties too, said Mr Murphy recalling how Mr MacDonald was always quick to jump in and help out during extracurricular activities at the school.
Edwina Arbuckle, longtime teacher agrees. She worked with Mr MacDonald for over 20 years.
“He was a very kind and caring gentleman with all of the students and the staff,” he said.
She recalls how he took students under his wing with ease anytime they needed a friend or a little extra attention.
Troy Perrot Sanderson was a student many years ago at the school.
He recalls many occasions when Mr MacDonald looked out for students, but there was one time in particular that stands out for him.
Mr Perrot Sanderson and a couple of other classmates received a two-week detention for daring to jump out of a window into a snowbank when they were in Grade 5.
Luckily no injuries were incurred, but he said even more lucky for them their detention time was spent with Mr MacDonald helping him with his cleaning duties.
“He was very kind,” Mr Perrot Sanderson said with a chuckle.
“He didn’t give us the worst jobs he could have by any means, but he kept us busy.”
Mr MacDonald’s kindness spilled over into his community work as well, said Mr Perrot Sanderson, who was a member of the Leo Club for several years.
The youth club was an extension of the Montague Lions Club, an organization synonymous with Mr MacDonald’s giving nature.
Mr MacDonald was a member for 40 years and just like his devotion to his career, he could always be relied upon to do his share in the organization, said longtime close friend and fellow Lion Lorne McDonald.
“He was an all-around good fellow and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for someone,” Lorne McDonald said.
He said Mr MacDonald was always ready to pitch in when there was club work to take on.
“He left pretty big boots and I don’t know if anyone will be able to fill them,” he added.
Family, community and work, in that order, those were the most important aspects of Mr MacDonald’s life, Ms Arbuckle said.
A testament to just how many people were touched by Mr MacDonald’s kindness throughout his life was evident on the day of his funeral last week. During a processional from the funeral home in Montague to drive by Mr MacDonald’s home school students and staff lined the street holding up their hands in the shape of a heart as the mourners passed.
Mr MacDonald leaves his wife Debbie, children Brittany MacDonald (Kevin), Amy (Chris) Gamble, and Katie MacDonald (Dalton) and cherished grandchildren John David, Drake-James, Cohen, Cashyn, Cassidy, Aislynn, Maddox, Ryker and Elsie along with close family and friends.
