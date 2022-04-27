You don’t hear of ordinary citizens dropping their bags of trash in the neighbors’ yard and walking away.
Of course not. That would be preposterous.
So why, as a global citizen, does Canada continue to ship containers full of un-recycled garbage to third world countries?
The companies involved in this are getting a mere slap on the wrist when caught in the act.
A Fifth Estate inquiry found 123 containers of Canadian garbage have been shipped over the past five years because waste was mixed in with recycled materials. A little more than $9,000 in fines have been handed out to the culprits.
It is frustrating, especially when there are so many rules when it comes to sorting and washing the various types of garbage at the household level.
As individuals we think we are doing our part by recycling and keeping the compost separate from the waste.
Certainly one can’t be faulted for thinking what is the point when multinational companies can do whatever they want with our pre sorted garbage.
Year after year citizens are told what a good job we are doing keeping garbage out of the landfills. But if part of the reason for that is because it is disappearing overseas well that is just wrong.
And it is embarrassing to know we have a hand in polluting someone else’s back yard.
It is time for the federal Department of Environment to overhaul the regulations in the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.