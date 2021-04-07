Some eastern PEI residents enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures recently witnessed some equally rare late-March sightings of honeybees frantically seeking nourishment.
Environment Canada recorded temperatures as high as 14.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday, March 24, and 14.2 degrees the following day – warm enough for bees to emerge from their winter hideaway, several weeks earlier than normal.
Fred Vaerewyck, who lives on the Union Road, went to check his bird feeder late last week and noticed about a dozen bees in and around the feeder.
“I just found it a bit unusual; it’s still March,” he said. “They seemed to be friendly and all, they flew around my head.”
Peter Verleun, a beef farmer a few kilometres away in the Head of Montague, said scores of bees were attracted to an open bag of cornmeal silage over a period of at least three days last week.
“The end of the pile is sweet, it smells nice,” he said, adding, “You stepped out of the kitchen door, and the yard was just buzzing.”
The reason for the early buzzing was because warm temperatures encouraged the bees to search for food, says Derek van den Heuvel, vice-president of the PEI Beekeepers Association. The problem arises in the fact “nature hasn’t kicked in yet” and there aren’t any open flowers to serve as bees’ natural sources of pollen, so they have to look elsewhere.
“It could be sawdust from someone’s woodpile, dust from bird seed, or in (Mr Verleun’s) case, it could be feed,” Mr van den Heuvel said. “They’re desperate for protein sources.”
Mr van den Heuvel has heard of other sightings, including from a property owner in Flat River and another from Queens County outside of Charlottetown. He said not much can be done about it and, by early-to-mid April, the first blossoms from the trees start to appear and bees will pollinate there as usual.
“It is what it is, it’s Mother Nature playing games,” he said.
Mr van den Heuvel points out honeybees aren’t typically aggressive, even when flying close to people.
“(People) see bees and think stings but they’re not looking to sting you, they’re just looking for food,” he said.
He also recommends not putting out food for the bees as that would just encourage them to stick around. The best advice is to just leave the honeybees be.
While it’s unusual to see bees in March, it’s happened before, Mr van den Heuvel said. One of the more notable early sightings took place in March 2014. On March 22, PEI experienced a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a humidex of 26 degrees.
Mr van den Heuvel recalled working for another beekeeper who owned about 150 hives, and on that hot day, “the bees were out in full force.” But such extreme temperature fluctuations can be dangerous for bees.
“It went from a temperature where they couldn’t fly to a temperature where every available bee could fly,” he said, describing that particular 2014 day. “The bees don’t have time to orient and there’s a lot of confusion.”
Mr van den Heuvel has little concern about this year’s early sighting. In fact, he says it’s good news for PEI beekeepers, as it’s a positive sign of the health of the local bee colonies. Beekeepers have had a “really good” winter with little damage to their stock, and could be looking at a bumper honey crop this season.
“My bee yards had very, very minor winter losses so I’m super excited,” he said.
Meanwhile in Beach Point Dawn Keith said her bird feeders, containing only sunflower seeds, were filled with wasps around mid-March.
Ms Keith said she had no idea what to do about the situation but the wasps were definitely stopping the birds from visiting her feeders.
Cameron Menzies, provincial apiarist for the Department of Agriculture and Land, said while he hadn’t heard reports of bee sightings himself, he’s not surprised the recent warm weather stirred them from their winter rest.
“There were several mild, sunny days last week which are ideal early spring conditions for bees that have been cooped up all winter in their hives to fly around and ‘cleanse’ themselves of waste material they have been holding in,” Mr Menzies said. “In these flights, they are also looking for the first available pollen to feed the first round of brood the colony has begun rearing again over the late winter months.
Mr Menzies noted Kings County is where the bulk of PEI’s beehives are located.
