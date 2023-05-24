Our Space Let the games begin Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email May 24, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the new or somewhat recycled government now sitting in the legislature what some refer to as the side-show has begun.There is little doubt question period is a time when grandstanding and indignation by the opposition is met with subterfuge and spin. But every now and then it is a time of revelation when questions on topics Islanders knew very little about are raised.And those questions, while seldom getting a straight-forward answer can spur productivity.Take the inaugural inquiry from Souris-Elmira MLA Robin Croucher for example. Who knew the operating budget for 20-plus provincial parks was a mere $750,000? Well now we all know and perhaps change will come.Another question raised by Jamie Fox highlighted what the future holds for 87 gas stations across the province if and when we transition to electric vehicles.There were vague answers from two ministers on pledging to support those businesses, but nothing concrete was offered.Still, now that both topics have seen the light of day it bodes well they will stay in the fore and changes will come.And so it goes. It is a good job it isn’t labeled question and answer period - that would be extremely inaccurate.Charlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislation Politics Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 47 min ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Dinger's Dive Beck’s Home & Heating Moments Floral Kings Co Construction Atlantic Safety Wear Markan Stella's Co-operators Fabrics Crafts n More Gaudet's Engine Repair Kings County Chrysler KW Liquidation Moth Lane Proud's Bicycle Royal Pain Sleep Concept Stewart & Beck The Boys Brudenell Tire Down East Auto Eugene's Linda's New to You Bulletin Latest News QEH nurses maxed out More than half of Hermanville wind turbines sitting idle Fishers concerned with dredging impact History of toxic blooms at MacLure’s Dam triggers warning Tignish walks to support family violence prevention O’Leary hosts Family Prevention Week Walk Students make short work of debris Evening clinic being explored for Morell Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan up guys, this is unjustFisherman catches second blue lobster in as many yearsParamedicine rewarding career says local paramedicStudents find treasure on the Confederation TrailSilo insanity is killing health careNo excuse for low lobster pricesFamily physician blames inefficient EMR software for departureJohn "Cyril" BryentonPlanting season preparations underway in the regionEastern PEI businesses take centre stage ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedGrandview resident frustrated with how insurance company handled damage claim (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.