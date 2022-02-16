Montreal Canadiens are in last place, bringing delight to my Maple Leafs heart, which has not felt Lord Stanley’s warmth since 1967, so we rejoice in all things Habs negative.
Italy won Olympic gold in curling. Let that sink in for a second, Canada. Italy.
Canada’s men’s soccer team is on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in almost 40 years.
Federal Conservatives called for protests in Ottawa and Canadian borders to end. This after party elite praised the occupations despite significant damage caused to the economy and Canada’s working class.
And Doug Ford is turning into the leader Canadians need to bring an end to protests created in the name of truckers, but driven by dark money and social media manipulation with all the hallmarks of state misinformation campaigns, similar to those orchestrated by Russia, China and North Korea. The skill of the manipulation is significant and is successfully tapping into a growing anger among ordinary Canadians.
What an upside down world we live in.
A Global News poll found 46% of Canadians may not agree with everything protesters are doing, but do feel sympathy for them.
I’m not sure why the sympathy. Protesters claim to be protecting freedom, but are incapable of defining what has been lost.
The protest in Charlottetown last Saturday was impressive if success is measured only in horn amplification, the only form of communication used. Some preferred short blasts. Others long. Some brought a mix of long and short, all with the goal of annoying the rest of us into submission. It failed.
You didn’t see masses of truckers, the group supposedly the catalyst for the current round of opposition across the country. What you did see were cars and half-tonnes, occupied for the most part by ordinary Islanders. Folks who are amped up because they feel their lives have been negatively impacted.
I get the whole tired with Covid thing. We are all tired of Covid. We all want the friggin’ thing over with. But when the world is upside down, it’s easy to make mistakes that will come back to bite us if we cave to the wishes of a vocal minority with good horn game.
Saskatchewan was the first provincial government to roll back Covid public health measures. By the time you read this, vaccine passports will no longer be required, and the prairie province looks set to eliminate indoor mask and self-isolation requirements by the end of this month.
Predictably, Alberta quickly followed suit with Manitoba close behind.
PEI is opting for a more balanced approach, setting out a specific timeline over the next few months for the gradual easing of public health measures. If Covid continues on a downward trajectory, and if no new variant arrives to disrupt the plan, the schedule creates a predictable timeline on which business can plan. The approach was welcomed by the PEI tourism industry.
Public protests are not about truckers. They are about individuals who feel hard done by and imposed upon by public health.
When they say give me back my freedom, what they are really saying is - me first.
That’s not how Canada works. It never has. We have public health care, because all are considered equal. We have public education because we believe money should not dictate access.
While the convoy tried to intimidate with noise and bravado, they could never have anticipated what will be the lasting image of the day: A single veteran, Owen Parkhouse, in dress coat adorned with medals, holding a small wreath standing guard at the provincial cenotaph while protesters honked, waved and yelled.
One man serving unselfishly. Again. This time in the face of childish petulance.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.