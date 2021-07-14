As Catholics, we are being called to respond to the trauma being experienced by the Indigenous people of Canada. The discovery of the remains of the bodies of 215 children at the former Catholic residential school in Kamloops, BC, has come as a terrible wake-up call to many Canadians.
Although several avenues must be followed to redress the legacy of residential schools, we at this moment would like to address that of the Catholic Church. We believe firmly that we are the church and each and every one of us is being called to personally and collectively support the demands for the Indigenous people for:
1) A Papal apology on Canadian soil
2) A full release of all residential school files and church records of clergy, religious and other personnel
3) That the church pay in full the $25M it promised as part of a national settlement agreement.
Justice Murray Sinclair served as the chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The TRC released its final report in 2015, outlining 94 Calls to Action, especially that a Papal apology be issued on Canadian soil. Justice Sinclair recommended this happen within a year.
The above three demands were outlined by Chief Felix Thomas of the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation in Saskatoon. He worked closely for seven months in 2016/17, with then Archbishop Donald Bolen of Saskatoon, building support across Canada among First Nations Residential School survivors, church leaders and all levels of government to secure a Papal visit to Canada. Then silence.
“It needed to happen then,” Chief Thomas has said. “It really needs to happen now.”
The chief recently agreed to share details of the extensive efforts, hoping it would motivate Catholic parishioners to join the conversation this time.
“It is one thing for us First Nations people to say this, but wouldn’t it be powerful if Catholics said ‘I’m not going to my church until this is made right.’”
While we are not necessarily asking people to follow such a path, we are calling on Catholics to add their voices to call for the church to respond to these demands of our Indigenous people, which they have stated will help them towards a deeper healing and closer to a sense of closure. The time for action is now.
If not now, when?
If not us, who?
Submitted by parishioners
of the Diocese of Charlottetown
Lynda FitzGerald
Nancy Murphy
Eileen Clow
