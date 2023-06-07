Today some of us cried a thousand tears and sent wishes for those whose stories will never grace these pages. We are not able to get their names to paper for fear they would not want their stories told, though we’ve walked and been alongside them in countless mental health hospital halls, offices, and paths. They have been homeless, business magnates, gospel singers, magicians, gamblers, ex-convicts, heroes, ‘intrapreneurs’, creatives, resource harvesters, and everything in between. We can’t thank them for their stories of continuously overcoming obstacles, nor for sharing their frustrations at systemic biases which can’t seem to enable them to be who they strive to become. We wish them present and sustained wellness, as many advance from a life or career of shelters, rehab clinics, halfway houses, and back alleys, maybe never quite reaching their houses on a hill, but trying. If we stay non-smoking today, it is in their honour. When we walk, run, or cycle the streets and paths today for exercise, it is because they can’t leave their room. If we inspire a politician or civic leader today, it is because they feel their voices will never be heard. If we seek care from mentors, friends, family, and professionals, it is because of those whose mental health journeys were cut too short before they could relearn to thrive, and find peace. When we continue some form of sobriety, it is for those whose days can’t yet begin to imagine life without their crutch. When we live in gratitude, it is a legacy to those who’ve truly helped those people who have helped us in so many varieties of ways, through their living courage to fail safely before succeeding. When we have money or resources or less debt, it is because they have given up their fair share for their version of sanity and grace. If we have humility, it is learning from the hubris of others leaving us unwilling to do the same. Most of all, we’ll be kind today. Kindness can serve us well in future days, weeks, and months, and we can’t not afford some virtue, to give and to graciously receive. When we have hope for others, we have hope for ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.