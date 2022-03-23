March 8th was International Women’s Day and March 12th was a day in support of a Just Transition away from our inherently unjust fossil fuels based economy; an economy with its deep roots not only in the earth itself but in the intertwined systems of capitalism and patriarchy.
Let’s name these systems as incredibly unjust and find a fairer, more inclusive pathway forward.
Let’s uproot these destructive systems from continuing to perpetuate harm in future generations.
Retraining and transitioning workers to a greener way of work is one part of the plan; implementation of a Guaranteed Livable Income (GLI), another. Both welcome us to reconsider the human and environmental toll of how we define work in our culture.
This past January my family and I took part in an early morning Zoom call between Senator Kim Pate in Ottawa, the PEI Working Group for a Livable Income (PEIWGLI) and the Charlottetown Rotary Club. The very accomplished and Island connected Senator Pate was invited to present her considerable knowledge on GLI to Rotary. She told Charlottetown Rotarians that “the Island, with its mix of rural and urban, its sense of community, is the perfect place to launch a five-year demonstration project ...” on livable income.
Ms Pate explained that the more we understand the benefits of a Guaranteed Livable Income, the better. She also asked everyday Islanders to reach out to their MPs to urge action on this.
Persons who are members of groups marginalized by our current economic system are the very persons GLI will benefit. Built into its design is the valuation of such persons so they can live their lives and meet their needs in a more dignified manner than our current models allow.
The aim of GLI, sometimes called Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) is “to reach those under the poverty line” and enable them to earn a basic living (approximately $22 or $23,000/year) with few strings attached, explained Ms Pate.
This would be conferred in a dignified, “income-tested manner.” Its inclusive nature designed so that no one can fall through the gaps in current social safety nets. She noted such a program is not a foreign concept to the current federal government and there are similar programs in place for seniors and childcare and they’re working on disability.
She also explained “PEI is not a roadblock on this ...” and Premier King and his Conservative government have expressed their desire with Trudeau to discuss making this happen.
PEIWGLI’s Marie Burge has long been an advocate for basic income. She spoke of the level of receptiveness here “by ordinary Islanders of all income levels”.
Ms Pate believes once PEI runs the demonstration project and experiences the benefits no one will want to go back to how it was. She likened it to Saskatchewan’s early experience with Medicare.
When discussing the numerous measurable benefits noted in livable income trials such as “improved health outcomes of recipients”, Ms Pate also mentioned the “blockages” which people are afraid of and which she wants to see addressed and moved past.
1) Cost (costs less than CERB and far more inclusive). A wealth tax is critical here as it would be a source of the federal income needed to fund the project.
2) Fears of a labour shortage. What has been seen elsewhere is that when a Guaranteed Livable Income is implemented, of those eligible for the workforce ... the only ones at home are: (a) those sick (b) the carers — those in caregiving roles (c) those with disability (d) those training/schooling “... and we do not want these people (to need to be) working.” (Sen Pate)
Ms Pate told Rotarians that the Parliamentary Budget Officer said it would cost far less than CERB has to run and would have reached far more people during the pandemic.
“It would cut poverty in half in one year and would have alleviated a lot of issues,” Ms Pate said.
She explained “the strength of the Senate is good now and conversations are easier between provincial and federal minority governments” and Premier King has demonstrated his desire to engage with the PM on this issue for Islanders.
Climate change, pandemic, war ... it is obvious we are living in a time of great upheaval. This turmoil presents an opportunity for reexamining how we live our lives. I believe we can create a more honouring path forward; one which is urgently needed for Islanders and for all citizens of this beautiful world.
Jill MacCormack,
Stratford
