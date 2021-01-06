Vibrant communities anywhere in the world have similar characteristics that make them places that people want to go to visit, live, and do business in.
Successful communities provide the resources people need in order to raise their families, and eventually retire. Schools, libraries, churches, hospitals, clinics, recreation facilities, and services are all part of these communities which make them desirable for everyday living. What is most important, however, and an integral part of the community, is the people who serve in local government. These individuals give their valuable time, energy and resources for the betterment of their region. Some of these individuals are notable because the impact of their commitment is visible to see in the landscape that surrounds them.
Richard Collins is one of these people, his service to the former Town of Montague has spanned a lifetime. Richard was born and raised in Montague and still resides in his hometown. Recently retired from municipal politics, I feel it is an appropriate time to honour a person who has served our community in various capacities as mayor of the Town of Montague for 26 years, town councillor for four, and as a trustee with the Eastern School District for 10 years.
Richard was a young man when his interest in political life was sparked. He became vice president of the student council at Montague Regional High School in Grade 11 and from that time on he was compelled to help others and his community. Richard’s service began when he ran and was elected to town council for Montague in 1970 as a councillor at the age of 27.
The 1970s was a time of rural growth and development under then premier Alex B. Campbell. Many people were moving into the communities where new schools were being built and public services were being offered. The Town of Montague was no exception and it was growing exponentially. Subdivisions were being developed, businesses were booming and Richard, along with the sitting council at the time, realized the infrastructure in the town was inadequate to meet the needs of the growing community. The council decided it would be in the best interest of the community to build the infrastructure for sewer and water, and the process began with provincial and municipal funds. The foresight was remarkable, and it took the courage of Richard and council members under Charles Fraser, mayor, to make that happen.
During this time, Richard worked at the Department of Finance and was raising a young family. After 11 years he decided to start his own business in Montague, Collins’ Convenience, and sat as mayor from 1975-76, 1983-1987, 1991 to 1996 respectively. It was in the last municipal term when there were discussions regarding improving the waterfront in Montague, which was reminiscent of a time gone by. Old train tracks remained, a feed mill and an apartment building in dire need of renovation. It was an eyesore. It needed a complete overhaul, and it needed money.
The sitting MLA at the time, the Honourable Gilbert Clements, spoke to Richard and advised him to form a not-for-profit corporation in order to gain funding to help support this much-needed development. Today, when one walks or drives through Montague, the results of this conversation can be seen in the beauty of the water, the docks filled to capacity with pleasure craft, children playing on the beautifully maintained grounds, and live music coming from the gazebo. Richard and thousands of other people flock to the waterfront in the summer and fall, and it continues to flourish with a volunteer corporate board still in place.
Richard was mayor from 2004-2006, and it was in late 2004 when Richard and council realized there was a demand for a new recreational facility for the region. The old Iceland Arena was in poor repair, and a plan had to be made to keep the kids on the ice and parents in the stands. There was a need for a new library, meeting rooms and a place to host events in the hub of Kings County. This would not be an easy task. There was opposition to building a new facility, taxes were the primary concern for the residents.
Richard called former mayor Merrill Scott, who was someone Richard felt would be an effective chair of a board that could build a new facility. It was a struggle, but with the persistence of council, a committee of people passionate about their task at hand, provincial and federal partnerships, Rotary, and the generosity of the community, this new facility was built and has hosted events from the 2009 Canada Summer Games, to a Atlantic championship hockey tournament. Local sports and educational events, fundraisers, community school, and other activities keep this facility in motion. The Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre has a huge library and two indoor walking tracks for all to enjoy. This was a tremendous project for Montague and partnering communities, and its benefits will be felt in the area for many years to come. This brought together people with a common goal, and without boundaries.
As mayor from 2009-2018, community development was a priority. Artisans on Main, a community co-op formed in 2011, funded by council, has spurred the desire for the community to become an arts and cultural destination. In 2014, in celebration of the sequential year of the birth of Canada, town council approved a plan that would be very significant as to how the town would be defined. Funding was secured, and a plan to create an Art Trail was underway. In 2017, as a tribute to the centennial year of our nation, under Richard’s leadership, continued this art initiative. Today, all throughout the community, works of art from local artisans can be seen, and these initiatives have been able to re-brand the area as a PEI community that is vibrant, full of beauty, talent, and enterprise. This was a collective vision, as many community visions are.
The year 2017 marked the 100th year for the Town of Montague. In light of the significance of the year, Richard and council decided to host a series of celebrations for 100 days. Among these celebrations were 100 coins, distributed to people in the community who played a consistent and valuable role in some aspect of community life or service. A celebration of the 100 volunteers of the century was also held, all recipients leaving this event with a sense of pride in their community, and the recognition of their contributions to their neighbours.
If you met Richard before, or have known him for years, you can attest that he is an unassuming man, and he is humble. When he asked me why I was being so inquisitive, I replied that I was doing a small biography on his life as a community member. His response, “please don’t embarrass me.” He is a bit shy.
He isn’t the loudest in the room by a long stretch, but he is listening. He talks to all and knows everyone.
He likes to think about things ... and reflect on others’ views.
Richard has been a part of some of the most important collaborative community development projects the town has undertaken in the past 50 years. There have been, and continue to be, many dedicated council members and community volunteers who have sat at the table, and voiced opinions and ideas. Concessions have been made and solid decision making has been practiced. I have been at the table with Richard on Montague Town Council, he was respectful of others and most importantly fair. He can take the lead and put the right team together to get a project done. It’s a tough job, to make decisions you feel are in the best interest of your community. Richard has always done his best to find common ground for the betterment of all.
Our community, now amalgamated as the Town of Three Rivers, has a solid foundation to build on. A foundation that will help develop the larger town into a strong and progressive community into the future. My appreciation goes to people like Richard, who build communities from the ground up, and are able to pass along their insight and wisdom for future councils and community leaders. People, who, like Richard, give to their community with no return expected. The return comes from within. The return is contentment and knowledge of a job well done.
It is always best practice to say thank you. This is my way of giving back. To share a story of a fellow Islander, whom I admire, for his leadership, dedication to his community, and his vision of the future of his hometown.
Respectively yours,
Janice MacBeth,
Montague
