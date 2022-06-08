Islanders for Proportional Representation, and many other PEI residents, who follow the workings of the Legislative Assembly know that the phrase “A question for the premier” may be a lead-in to some hard-hitting inquiry. We noted that phrase at least five times during the spring sitting of the legislature. The question was very simple on each occasion: Where is the money to initiate a citizens’ assembly? And each time it was asked, the premier answered that there was money available in the current government budget for a PEI citizens’ assembly.
This is good news! The premier is indicating that the PEI government will fulfill the expectations of Motion 71, passed on October 28, 2021, supported by members of the three parties in the Legislature. The intent of Motion 71 is to form a citizens’ assembly (CA), a non-partisan, independent group, representative of the make-up of PEI. The task of this group would be to “study, deliberate, and recommend a model of proportional representation for PEI.”
It was evident, however, that the Official Opposition were not in any way satisfied with the premier’s answer which is why they repeated their question so often.
The reason for their concern: they did not see any line in the budget for a citizens’ assembly. So they kept asking the question and the premier kept refusing to identify exactly where the money was in the budget. This is worrying because it could mean that in the future, government could not be held accountable to finance the formation and operation of a citizens’ assembly. Since the Official Opposition could not get a clear answer, maybe it is time for the citizens of PEI to ask the question.
Honourable Premier, we would like to know exactly where the money is for the citizens’ assembly, and more importantly, we want to know when you are going to establish it.
Islanders for Proportional Representation continue to believe the premier (and his government) will fulfill the requirements of Motion 71. But time is running out. It is time for the government to let us know which department will take the lead on this work, and when the process will commence.
Florence Larkin,
Charlottetown,
On behalf of Islanders for Proportional Representation
