I have to wonder if there is an undercurrent of racism surrounding the accusations against the monks and nuns and their suggested political leanings and land holdings. Does anyone in their right mind actually believe they are connected to the Chinese Communist party as one prominent critic has suggested?

Buddhists have a history of non-political harmonious relationships with both people and nature and their presence on the Island has demonstrated this. It’s unfortunate at the recent meeting held in Montague there was a focus on members of the Buddhist community when the discussion should have been ‘is the Lands Protection Act in its present form adequate for meeting its stated purpose?’

