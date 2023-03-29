I have to wonder if there is an undercurrent of racism surrounding the accusations against the monks and nuns and their suggested political leanings and land holdings. Does anyone in their right mind actually believe they are connected to the Chinese Communist party as one prominent critic has suggested?
Buddhists have a history of non-political harmonious relationships with both people and nature and their presence on the Island has demonstrated this. It’s unfortunate at the recent meeting held in Montague there was a focus on members of the Buddhist community when the discussion should have been ‘is the Lands Protection Act in its present form adequate for meeting its stated purpose?’
The figure of land holdings of 15,000 to 17,000 acres in Kings County has been presented as fact and I hope the gullible don’t repeat this on internet ravings without thoroughly researching the claims.
A search of the IRAC website shows ownership of 672 acres by GWBI and 577 acres by GEBIS. The contention by a couple of prominent individuals as I understand it is that, private land holdings held by members of the Buddhist faith should be considered as quasi ownership by the organization to which they belong. Consider the implications if that were true. Can a member of a religious organization independently own land or would their holdings be considered as being controlled the organization they belong to? A sobering thought for landowners who are members of religious organizations such as church going Catholics and Presbyterians. I believe our Constitution and/or The Charter of Rights would squash that notion pretty quickly. You can’t pick and choose to include one group and deny another based on faith.
Regardless of the amount of land owned by any individual or corporation, what they do with that land is their right as long as it doesn’t contravene the laws and regulations set out by whichever level of government has jurisdiction. Fortunately our system of government has a powerful mechanism to ensure those laws and regulations we all have to follow are in line with both our Constitution and the wishes of the people it serves, it’s called the ballot box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.