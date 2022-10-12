A tip of the hat to Souris’ cleanup crew Oct 12, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many thanks to the maintenance department in the Town of Souris for the excellent work they did in cleaning up the trees and debris from our streets.Greg, Danny and Jason, we appreciate the many long days you put in to ensure our safety.Thanks so much Thelma MacDonald,Souris councillor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Souris Clothing Debris Tree Town Hat Street Thelma Macdonald Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 14 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Back by popular demand... Bulletin Latest News Perry, Irma Mary Perle A. McKenna - Trainor Helen Anita Yetman Two bridges in eastern PEI damaged beyond repair Cardigan grandstand now a pile of debris Still lights out for some 4-H members excited to head to the Royal Farmers market celebrates season with contests and treats Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermathIconic structure to be rebuilt at Bottle VillageEight eastern candidates running for school board"John" James CheverieDealing with the aftermath in NaufrageGordon "Gordie" Nelson WhitlockMake things right Health PEIPHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiona's fury across eastern PEIOyster company takes baby steps towards becoming energy efficient Images Videos CommentedPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermath (1)
