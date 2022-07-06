Air Canada had a one-of-a-kind opportunity returning from the pandemic to service a robust passenger demand continuing to be a priority air service provider. Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer Air Canada quote: “Now, after more than two years, global travel is resurgent, and people are returning to flying at a rate never seen in our industry.”
So, why does this dysfunctional company decide to abandon its loyal customers, removing an average 154 flights per day in the prime season. I submit, these flight removals are set to earn more profit. Yes, more revenue generated by less capacity means higher fares for the remaining flights. Higher fares, with lower input costs; less fuel, maintenance, pilots, flight, and airport staff computes to better profits.
Air Canada states “flight cancellations and customer service shortfalls on our part that we would never have intended for our customers or for our employees, and for which we sincerely apologize.”
This is a company not capable to pivot in these turbulent times, but just apologize for its incompetence.
Best of luck, low-cost airlines. We welcome your presence in the marketplace to take on Air Canada. Oh yes, Air Canada, your timing sucks as well, just as travellers are booking their summer travels,
