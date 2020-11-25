Witness the man-child. Petulant and rotund. With accidental hair and squinty eyes. Pursed lips spouting unsettling remarks. “Make America Great Again” by making America white again. Accepting of tyrants, distrustful of friends. Overseeing a rising pandemic death toll, working to lower his golf score. Climate change is a conspiracy. As California burns to a crisp. One of 20,000 lies and counting and swallowed whole by his base. Refusing to see reality, and bullying a feeble compliant congress. A 1950s throwback. Unfamiliar with the 20th century. Unfamiliar with a rapidly changing republic in a world that has passed him by. Holed up at the centre of power in America. Perhaps a detailed instruction manual in the offing, “How to Turn a Vibrant Democracy into a Banana Republic.”
There will be a cure for the current pandemic and for cancer and other diseases inflicting mankind. And maybe, just maybe that cure is resident inside the head of a tired, hungry South American girl yearning for a better life but with not a chance to enter the country.
Behold an older gentleman. An imperfect man, by admission. A humanitarian by deed and by action. A man who has trudged along his own personal journey towards Calvary. Able to understand poverty can grind you into the ground. Able to understand those ongoing lifelong struggles because you’re born and raised in the wrong postal code.
Our president-elect.
America on the rise again. Held with esteem again. True to those burning, vibrant colossal words bronzed for eternity at the foot of the Statue of Liberty:
“ ... Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses
Yearning to breathe free.
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore
Send these, the homeless, tempest tossed to me
I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
I have read these words many times over and as many times over, still, I get chills running down my back.
There is a chance for that poor immigrant child and maybe, just maybe the discovery of a cure for ....
CD MacDonald
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
