When I heard the request to change the name of Savage Harbour because it was derogatory to the Indigenous people, I was surprised. To me the name simply referred to the wild weather and waves of the area. So I began to investigate the origin of the name and its meaning.

Savage Harbour was first named by the French settlers. It’s well known that the word ‘Savage’ is a translation of the French name ‘Sauvage’. In English ‘savage’ is used to refer to people who are primitive, uncivilized and inferior. This is the sense for the name change that is being assumed for Savage Harbour. From my basic French, I know that ‘sauvage’ can simply be translated to mean ‘wild’; for example, ‘des fleurs sauvages’ means ‘wildflowers’. When I entered ‘Savage Harbour’ into the English French online translator, it translated into ‘Port Sauvage’ in French; then when I reversed ‘Port Sauvage’ to English, it translated ‘Wild Harbour’. (Try it and see)

