When I heard the request to change the name of Savage Harbour because it was derogatory to the Indigenous people, I was surprised. To me the name simply referred to the wild weather and waves of the area. So I began to investigate the origin of the name and its meaning.
Savage Harbour was first named by the French settlers. It’s well known that the word ‘Savage’ is a translation of the French name ‘Sauvage’. In English ‘savage’ is used to refer to people who are primitive, uncivilized and inferior. This is the sense for the name change that is being assumed for Savage Harbour. From my basic French, I know that ‘sauvage’ can simply be translated to mean ‘wild’; for example, ‘des fleurs sauvages’ means ‘wildflowers’. When I entered ‘Savage Harbour’ into the English French online translator, it translated into ‘Port Sauvage’ in French; then when I reversed ‘Port Sauvage’ to English, it translated ‘Wild Harbour’. (Try it and see)
It need not refer to the people of the area at all, but let’s say it does refer to the people that the French found in the area. With a little research I found how the French may have named the harbour after the people inhabiting the area.
From ‘Champlain’s Dream: The Visionary Adventurer Who Made a New World in Canada” by David Hackett Fischer.
Champlain called the people of North America “les sauvages,” but not in that sense. In old French and early English, “sauvage” or “savage” was sometimes written ‘salvage’, a clue to its original meaning. It derived from the Latin ‘silva’, for a forest or a woodland. In the seventeenth century “sauvage” preserved this meaning, and was used to describe wild things that lived in the forest. When Champlain used the term “sauvages,” he meant forest-dwellers. It is interesting that he applied this word to North American Indians but did not often use it for the people of the West Indies. He called them Indiens, people of the Indies, not “sauvages,” or people of the forest, unless they lived in the woods as they did on Guadeloupe.
I’m sure the original name was not meant to be derogatory to the native people on the Island but merely describe where they were living. So I suggest that if we want to change the name to reflect the original sense, we can use the old French name, Sauvage or Salvage Harbour; or Silva to reflect the forest; or simply Wild Harbour to reflect a more accurate modern translation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.