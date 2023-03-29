It is spectacular to witness how far we have come as a society and profoundly sad at the same time how disconnected we have become.

Recalling a childhood full of love and human connection. The mailman you knew by name, the milkman was a family friend, the ice cream truck (our neighbour) stopped in front of our house every week, our local priest was a welcome sight on many an occasion, and our doctor made house calls. Our groceries were delivered to the door, and the Avon lady had a friendly face. As quickly as the seasons change so has our connectivity.

