It is spectacular to witness how far we have come as a society and profoundly sad at the same time how disconnected we have become.
Recalling a childhood full of love and human connection. The mailman you knew by name, the milkman was a family friend, the ice cream truck (our neighbour) stopped in front of our house every week, our local priest was a welcome sight on many an occasion, and our doctor made house calls. Our groceries were delivered to the door, and the Avon lady had a friendly face. As quickly as the seasons change so has our connectivity.
Empathy, compassion, and community have been replaced by apps and 1-800 numbers, websites, and other people replacing mediums. People are now shoveled through a system that lacks basic morality, kindness, compassion, and any kind of ethical oversight. Our neighbours are isolated, and our small communities have gone missing like the family farm on PEI. Replaced by message machines, wait lists, bureaucratic red tape, and promises delayed, recycled, or never met.
Our most vulnerable populations are left to a system based on numbers, rating scales, a percentage, and the function of time. Your addictions are not severe enough, you are not poor enough, not homeless long enough, or you are too sick for us to care for. A systematic failure of systems and bureaucratic leadership. People are replaced by scores, ratings, percentages, wait times, and line-ups for doctors, 14 days at detox, 21 days in a shelter, 28 days for committals, in at 8 pm, out at 8 am, months to wait for mental health services, hours on the phone for support that never arrives. Do I qualify, or don’t I qualify? What happened to meeting people where they are at?
To find peace in our world, we require empathy. We need to be truly present, to have the ability to hold space for others so that they have the capacity to feel safe expressing their emotions and experiences. Positive changes come with connection, it comes with trust, and it comes with building relationships.
We need imagination, a systems change to reconnect people with their support, neighbors, friends, family, and community.
We require a return to the Island values we held so dearly, not so long ago. Empathy and connectivity as our fundamental guiding principle for all things holistic.
Our race to get ahead has put us behind. The toll of that non-connection is evident in our growing population crisis of poverty, food insecurity, addictions, and mental health.
Our brothers and sisters are dying, are you listening? Love, compassion, connectivity, and progressive imagination are required to sustain all things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.