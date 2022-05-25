When humans decide the fate of animals in research experiments, their rights are disregarded without any consideration of their well-being or quality of life. Therefore, I strongly believe animal testing should be banned.
Sentencing millions of helpless animals to life in a lab that is intentionally causing them pain is completely unethical. The animals chosen for these experiments are deliberately sickened, blinded, scalded and have irritants rubbed into their eyes. Animals clearly don’t have the same abilities that humans do. They can’t talk, write books or drive cars, but neither can some humans. We don’t judge how intelligent a human is before we decide whether or not we will perform cruel experiments on them. Regardless of their intelligence, their life still has value.
The testing of animals is not only cruel but simply bad science. According to the National Institute of Health, 95 out of 100 tests that have passed on animals have failed on humans. There are some key similarities in basic biology between animals and humans, cells, and organ systems, but there are definitely some major differences that lead to unreliable results. Humans and animals are very different, so outdated animal experiments often produce results that cannot accurately predict human responses.
There are many safer and less cruel alternatives to animal testing that get us more reliable and accurate results. Scientists can use testing tubes that contain human cells or advanced computer modelling. We must start using these alternatives and ban animal testing.
