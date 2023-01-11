First, some context: The MacLauchlan Liberal government cajoled, bribed, and sold amalgamation to the residents of those communities which now make up the Town of Three Rivers. Cajoling was in the form of the Municipal Government Act. The bribe came in the manner of short-term breaks on property taxes. And the salesmanship was in the promise of a new way to sensibly control development. Even to skeptics of amalgamation (myself included) the potential for effective land protection seemed like a good idea and a reasonable outcome of an otherwise unwanted amalgamation.

During the succeeding years, government changed to the King Progressive Conservative government while the good folks of the nascent Three Rivers spent the time earnestly working on a new development plan and accompanying development bylaw. The bylaw was recently approved by the previous Three Rivers Town Council and can be found on the Three Rivers website. As written, it provides effective procedures which would protect neighbourhoods like the Queens Road area from an entirely over-sized and inappropriate subdivision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.