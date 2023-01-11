First, some context: The MacLauchlan Liberal government cajoled, bribed, and sold amalgamation to the residents of those communities which now make up the Town of Three Rivers. Cajoling was in the form of the Municipal Government Act. The bribe came in the manner of short-term breaks on property taxes. And the salesmanship was in the promise of a new way to sensibly control development. Even to skeptics of amalgamation (myself included) the potential for effective land protection seemed like a good idea and a reasonable outcome of an otherwise unwanted amalgamation.
During the succeeding years, government changed to the King Progressive Conservative government while the good folks of the nascent Three Rivers spent the time earnestly working on a new development plan and accompanying development bylaw. The bylaw was recently approved by the previous Three Rivers Town Council and can be found on the Three Rivers website. As written, it provides effective procedures which would protect neighbourhoods like the Queens Road area from an entirely over-sized and inappropriate subdivision.
The version of the plan I have seen for the proposed subdivision on Queens Road calls for 90 residential lots plus what appears to be 10 multi-unit lots, for a total of 100. In Charlottetown such a subdivision might be considered large, but not unwieldly. However, in a town like Montague, a subdivision this expansive is completely unsuitable. Presently, in all of Montague, there are approximately 400 single-family residential lots (based on the 2016 census). This one subdivision represents a 25 per cent increase in total lots within the town. This is not intelligent town planning.
At the December 19th Committee of Council meeting, I was dismayed to learn the new bylaw has not yet been officially proclaimed and presumably sits on the desk of the Minister of Fisheries and Communities waiting for his signature. At the meeting we were told Three Rivers has no power right now to review the development at this stage, nor halt the ongoing destruction of 55 acres of woodland and will remain toothless until the minister signs off on the bylaw.
Which brings me to the debacle at Point Deroche. If the provincial government does not act (because it appears our town council can’t), there will be a development disaster which will inalterably change the Queens Road neighbourhood. And because this subdivision would flatten 55 acres of forest, the environmental impacts will be severe and irreversible.
The relation of the mess at Point Deroche to Queens Road is that both instances are avoidable. They require action by the provincial government. Doing nothing is choosing to let these blunders occur. I remind the minister of the following paragraph which is in his ministerial mandate letter:
“The connection between Islanders and our environment: the water, land, and the air has always been deeply personal. As stewards of these precious resources, we must understand their value and respect their fragility. These considerations along with your specific ministerial objectives should guide your work and shape your priorities from day to day.”
Therefore, I ask the minister to move our development bylaw forward so the municipality of Three Rivers can do what it is meant to do … and what successive provincial governments promised it would do … look after our neighbourhoods, protect the environment, and build for the future in an intelligent way. Delay is inviting another Point Deroche fiasco, and one of those is more than enough.
