Dear Editor,
Last week the Government of Prince Edward Island announced it was providing $250 of assistance to Islanders affected by Fiona to be administered by the Canadian Red Cross. Islanders have all been encouraged to apply.
Dear Editor,
Last week the Government of Prince Edward Island announced it was providing $250 of assistance to Islanders affected by Fiona to be administered by the Canadian Red Cross. Islanders have all been encouraged to apply.
I am an Inuk whose ancestral homeland is NunatuKavut. This is found in what is also known as Labrador.
A question in the application, albeit an optional question, asks me to identify whether or not I am Indigenous. As a proud NunatuKavutimi, I identified as Inuit. To my surprise, I discovered that to identify as Inuit I would have to identify with a northern community that did not include my ancestral homeland nor the homeland of my relatives who are from the adjacent territory of Nunatsiavut.
In fact, the only way I could apply for relief was to identify as a settler.
Surely, this is just a glitch I thought. So, I tried to see what would happen if I chose Métis - a group of Indigenous people who lived in what is now known as Winnipeg - the Red River Valley - in the province of Manitoba.
Lo and behold, if I chose Métis, I could not identify as a Red River Métis (Manitoba Métis Federation). Nor could I identify as a Métis from the Métis Nation of Ontario, Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, or any other Métis governing member of the Métis National Council.
This means any person from any of these these Indigenous groups would have to deny their Indigenous identity in order to apply for post-Fiona assistance. How is this possible?
Furthermore, why is it necessary for Indigenous people to self-identify for disaster assistance? What is the purpose of this question? What bearing does it have over whether or not we need help just as any other person who calls Prince Edward Island home?
It is particularly insulting to see this as we have just celebrated the second annual National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Have we not learned anything?
I am extremely disappointed that at this point in time governments and NGOs continue to deny Indigenous identity. This continued blindspot of racism and colonialism is unbecoming and unacceptable.
I am asking the provincial government of Prince Edward Island and the Canadian Red Cross to acknowledge this wrong and to offer immediate redress, including an unequivocal apology for this continued colonial, racist mindset and an expressed commitment to do better.
Furthermore, I am asking this question to be immediately struck from the application for assistance and any data related to Indigenous identity to be immediately deleted. A person’s Indigenous identity must never be used to determine whether or not they deserve to receive disaster assistance.
Jonathan Hamel,
Belfast
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.