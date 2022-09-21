This simple yet practical strategy has helped me immensely to discover a more peaceful and even a more meaningful life.
So many people wake up, rush to get ready, grab a cup of coffee and charge out the door to work. After working all day they return home tired. The same is usual for men and women who stay home with their children. They get up just in time to start doing things for the kids. There is virtually no time for anything else. Whether you work, raise a family, or both, for the most part you are too tired to enjoy any time left just for you. As a solution you say to yourself, “I’d better get as much sleep as I can.” So your free time is spent sleeping. For many this creates a deep longing in the heart. Surely there must be more to life than work, children and sleep.
Fatigue can create a lack of fulfillment and then you become overwhelmed which contributes to more tiredness. Personally I found a little less sleep and a little more time for just me combatted my fatigue.
Here’s what I discovered: One hour reserved just for me before the day begins, it’s incredible how it has improved my life. I shut the computer off one hour early in the evening and get up one hour earlier in the morning. After a quiet cup of coffee and reading Daily Devotion scriptures from the Bible to feed my spiritual being, I feel revived and refreshed. After that I go on the treadmill and exercise bicycle. All of this is just for me.
Just this morning I read in Isaiah 40:31; “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up on wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
“While it was still dark, Jesus got up and slipped out to a solitary place to pray.” Mark 1:35
As the old saying goes, the early bird gets the worm.
