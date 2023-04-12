I have recently completed a 24-hour fast as part of a Ramadan Chain Fast to free the Canadian captives illegally detained in NE Syria, some for as long as eight years.

Despite a promise from the Canadian government in January, 2023, to repatriate 19 women and children who are being held there, and an order from Justice Henry Brown of the Federal Court, in the same month, to repatriate four men who are also detained there, these Canadians are still suffering in intolerable conditions which the UN has described as akin to torture.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.