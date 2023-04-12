I have recently completed a 24-hour fast as part of a Ramadan Chain Fast to free the Canadian captives illegally detained in NE Syria, some for as long as eight years.
Despite a promise from the Canadian government in January, 2023, to repatriate 19 women and children who are being held there, and an order from Justice Henry Brown of the Federal Court, in the same month, to repatriate four men who are also detained there, these Canadians are still suffering in intolerable conditions which the UN has described as akin to torture.
“The primacy of the right to return to Canada is reinforced in Canadian law,” Justice Brown wrote in his decision. “Simply put, there is no known offence in Canada that carries with it exile or banishment as a penal consequence.”
He also noted that the government does not allege that any of the detainees engaged in or assisted in terrorist activities. Nevertheless, the Canadian government has even gone so far as to appeal the Federal Court’s decision. Their delay is exposing the captives to serious risks. The Kurds, who are holding the Canadians, have asked that Canada send a representative to whom they will be released. Many other countries have done this without incident, and have repatriated thousands of prisoners. Canada must do the same, without any further delay.
