Okay, okay. I’ll put myself out there at considerable risk of offending someone, somehow, somewhere. So, here goes ...
Happy Easter Everyone!
There, I said it. Now I’ll wait and see. Does anyone have an issue with the Easter Bunny? Maybe working too hard to bury some Easter Eggs. Too much time in the garden gobbling your veggies.
I want to test the culture here well in advance of the holiday season, so ...
Merry Christmas Everyone!
Whew. I said it and will wait well in advance of the season to assess any negativity. I hope there’s none but you never know. Anyone out there see a need for Happy Holidays as a suitable substitute. Happy Holidays is so bland, so generic, so meaningless that no one will pay any heed, in any event. Please everyone, by pleasing no one.
I’m on a roll here so ...
Happy New Year!
Any issues here? Anyone have any issues for a happy year? Maybe get together for a civil discourse. Maybe get that career moving along to pursue prosperity and happiness. Pretty standard stuff here, should be straight forward. But I’ll wait.
Okay, here goes ...
Take me out to the ball game, buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, I don’t care if I ever come back ... so ...
Crap, I’ve really stepped into it this time. MLB (Major League Baseball) has cancelled the game. MLB doesn’t want to play baseball. They want to pander to a public that has no idea what it wants. Except to cancel something, somewhere, anywhere, somehow. To which I say, “Play ball, not politics.”
To which I say, be careful and on guard about ‘cancel culture’ because the culture you cancel just may be your own.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
