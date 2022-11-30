As someone who has made my living in the entertainment industry, across the country, for well over 50 years I feel compelled to comment on the most ridiculous decision by the Charlottetown Festival - to cancel Anne of Green Gables and now run every second year.
Both the CEO, Steve Bellamy, and artistic director Adam Brazier should be fired. They do not understand the meaning of The Guinness Book of records and what a selling power it has. Also the fact that now local Maritime theatres and schools can put on the play no one will need to visit the Island to see the world class show that was. That is why there was an exclusivity clause in the contract. The board obviously has no idea of how the biz works let alone the CEO. What a joke he and Brazier are.
When I held the rights there was a 500-mile zone that was enforced by Samuel French, the agent. Brazier has done nothing of consequence since he has been at the helm. He ruined Alan Lund’s ‘Anne’ because of his fragile ego. The board, Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce and the PEI Department of Tourism should demand the reinstatement of Lund’s production and demand both Brazier and the CEO’s resignations. There is precedent for withholding funding and resignations. This was used to replace Walter Learning when he bankrupted the centre.
Anne has saved the centre’s seasons several times over the years when the other productions flopped. With Brazier’s abysmal record of poor quality shows the centre will be forced to close early or go into debt. The centre’s mandate is to foster, nurture and develop new Canadian musicals. Brazier and the CEO’s plans will turn the theatre into a booking house for touring shows, which requires neither of them. Let’s not forget Brazier was the first artistic director in years to be hired on a full year-round contract. He has cancelled the Christmas shows that bolstered community spirit. He has to go. I would love to debate these two to justify their motives behind this move. Why is the media not questioning this decision? It has huge implications on tourism.
