As someone who has made my living in the entertainment industry, across the country, for well over 50 years I feel compelled to comment on the most ridiculous decision by the Charlottetown Festival - to cancel Anne of Green Gables and now run every second year.

Both the CEO, Steve Bellamy, and artistic director Adam Brazier should be fired. They do not understand the meaning of The Guinness Book of records and what a selling power it has. Also the fact that now local Maritime theatres and schools can put on the play no one will need to visit the Island to see the world class show that was. That is why there was an exclusivity clause in the contract. The board obviously has no idea of how the biz works let alone the CEO. What a joke he and Brazier are.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.