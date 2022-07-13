Incompetence in Charlottetown appears systemic now at city hall. In the last few weeks it has been reported four incidents of poor governance. First it was the Peter Kelly scandal and his settlement, rumoured to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Then we had the expense account scandal, where staff and elected officials have been going on junkets at taxpayers expense without any control on said expenses. This practice was actually defended by a councillor and praised by the mayor at a monthly council meeting recently.
Then we had the new Simmons complex naming for money scandal on this $25 million project with councillors involved in the negotiations.
Finally the chief electoral officer raised the alarm on the city not adopting measures to stop the danger of vote manipulations by installing polling stations in seniors residences.
The mayor’s answer was to say, in a populist manner, he was concerned for seniors. Is the mayor defending the old practice of gift giving, buying food and entertainment prior to voting day? Is this still a thing in 2022 with some municipal candidates?
These are only the most glaring examples of wrong-headed thinking at city hall. As a taxpayer I am tired of paying for this type of nonsense and being shortchanged on services in general. The citizens of Charlottetown have a right to good governance, competence and clarity in how the city is managed.
There is a need for new candidates who have experience in modern management, fiscal policy and a clear modern vision for our future in Charlottetown the current crop at city hall simply will not do anymore. If we re-elect them on November 7, then we can only blame ourselves.
Laurent Beaulieu,
Charlottetown
(Laurent Beaulieu is a retired Canadian Diplomat and a former Municipal candidate, Ward 1 in 2018)
