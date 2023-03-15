According to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, “approximately 7 per cent of Canada’s electricity demand was met by wind and solar energy in 2021. Canada has 196 major solar energy projects producing power across the country, and has 318 wind energy projects producing power across the country. But, Canada ranked 22nd in the world for installed solar energy capacity in 2020 and ranked 8th in the world for installed wind energy capacity by the end of 2022.”
According to Canada’s Energy Regulator, “Total Energy Consumption Refined Petroleum Products (RPPs) were the largest fuel type consumed in PEI, accounting for 17 PJ, or 65 per cent of total end-use demand. Electricity and biofuels accounted for 6 PJ (22 per cent) and 2.2 PJ (8 per cent), respectively.”
“RPPs end use demand in PEI was 26.7 petajoules (PJ) in 2019. The largest sector for energy demand was transportation at 45 per cent of total demand, followed by residential at 22 per cent, industrial at 21 per cent, and commercial at 11 per cent PEI’s total energy demand was the tenth largest in Canada, and the twelfth largest on a per capita basis. PEI’s motor gasoline demand in 2019 was 1 416 litres per capita, 12 per cent above the national average of 1 268 litres per capita. PEI’s diesel demand in 2019 was 848 litres per capita, 1 per cent below the national average of 855 litres per capita.”
Maritime Electric is “committed to supplying Islanders with cleaner and greener electricity. In 2021, supplied customers with electricity that was 86 per cent non-emitting. In 2021, we purchased over $30 million of wind energy from on-Island wind farms, which represents 19.5 per cent of all energy supplied into our grid.
Our Energy Supply Mix (2021)
NB Power – 66.3 per cent
Wind energy – 19.5 per cent
Nuclear energy – 13.7 per cent
PEI net metering – 0.4 per cent 1
Combustion turbines (Diesel) – 0.1 per cent 1
(Of the power resourced from New Brunswick in 2019, approximately 38 per cent of New Brunswick’s electricity generation was from nuclear, 30 per cent was from fossil fuels (natural gas, coal, and petroleum), and 22 per cent was from hydroelectricity. The remainder was produced from wind and biomass.)”
The clean energy total of 247 MW was composed of Wind 203.6 MW, Solar 31 MW, Biomass 12.4 MW. PEI NB Transmission 560 MW, District Energy System heating 33 MW, Diesel Gas Assets 144 MW
None of these figures suggest the province is anywhere close to attaining zero dependence on RP products, or we are moving in the right direction to meet our commitments.
The closure of the thermal generating facility in Charlottetown might represent an opportunity to introduce one of the cleanest of energy sources, nuclear power.
According to the World Nuclear Power Association: “Today, due partly to the high capital cost of large power reactors generating electricity via the steam cycle and partly to the need to service small electricity grids under about 4 GWe there is a move to develop smaller units. These may be built independently or as modules in a larger complex, with capacity added incrementally as required. Economies of scale are envisaged due to the numbers produced. There are also moves to develop independent small units for remote sites. Small units are seen as a much more manageable investment than big ones whose cost often rivals the capitalization of the utilities concerned.”
“An additional reason for interest in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) is that they can more readily slot into brownfield sites in place of decommissioned coal-fired plants, the units of which are seldom very large – more than 90 per cent are under 500 MWe, and some are under 50 MWe. In the USA coal-fired units retired over 2010-12 averaged 97 MWe, and those expected to retire over 2015-25 average 145 MWe.”
“In November 2020 New Brunswick Power and Moltex Energy were joined by ARC Canada in setting up an SMR vendor cluster at Point Lepreau, and in March 2021 the Canadian government announced C$56 million support for this, mostly for the Moltex Stable Salt Reactor – Wasteburner (SSR-W) project.”
The Island has maxed out building further on-shore wind farms, the last proposal having been rejected by the local community. Off-shore fields don’t appear to be an option. Since the Island is already receiving nuclear power by way of New Brunswick Point Lepreau would an SMR become an option furthering self sufficiency?
Forty-five per cent of the hydro carbons shipped to the Island is used in the transportation sector. More progress is needed to grow electric vehicle use. The Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action has an electric pick-up truck, all government vehicles should be electric as well as the conversion of all commercial vehicles.
The Green Party, rather than advocating energy conservation and the issues of climate change, has been busy shooting the NDP’s fox and can’t figure out whether it’s Green or Orange.
The Liberals have been asleep at the switch during its period in power, hoping these issues would just go away because it was all really happening on the mainland.
The Tories have been equally inept. They were elected in April 2019 before Dorian but had made no preparations for the arrival of Fiona where long-term care facilities were left without power for days, residents of Charlottetown equally were left in the dark, etc, etc. Anyone travelling in the Old Country will have noticed there are no overhead utilities in their towns and villages because they are buried underground and only travel across country on steel pylons.
It’s time our provincial government began treating climate change seriously as something that is happening here and not just on the mainland and somewhere else.
