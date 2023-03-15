According to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, “approximately 7 per cent of Canada’s electricity demand was met by wind and solar energy in 2021. Canada has 196 major solar energy projects producing power across the country, and has 318 wind energy projects producing power across the country. But, Canada ranked 22nd in the world for installed solar energy capacity in 2020 and ranked 8th in the world for installed wind energy capacity by the end of 2022.”

According to Canada’s Energy Regulator, “Total Energy Consumption Refined Petroleum Products (RPPs) were the largest fuel type consumed in PEI, accounting for 17 PJ, or 65 per cent of total end-use demand. Electricity and biofuels accounted for 6 PJ (22 per cent) and 2.2 PJ (8 per cent), respectively.”

