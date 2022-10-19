Dear Editor,
Last week I expressed concern about how the Canadian Red Cross was asking about Indigenous identity in its application process for assistance provided by the provincial government. This assistance of $250 was announced by the premier as a means to get money into the hands of Islanders affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
As an Inuk, I am proud of my ancestry. However, I was flabbergasted that to apply for assistance, I was being asked to self-identify and then was forced to select from a set number of communities that I have no ancestral connection with. This meant that in order to apply for help, I would have to present myself as a settler.
I raised this concern with the premier, leaders of the opposition parties, and the Canadian Red Cross in a letter on October 5, 2022. On October 12 I received a call from Bill Lawlor, the provincial director for the Red Cross in PEI, and Shelley Cardinal, the National Indigenous Advisor for the Red Cross.
I appreciate both Mr Lawlor and Ms Cardinal taking the time to address my concerns. However, the conversation left them unresolved and introduced an additional concern.
Mr Lawlor explained the question on the application that asked for an Indigenous person’s home community was a ‘glitch’ and they removed it from the application. He apologized for this software error. However, neither he nor Ms Cardinal could explain the rationale behind the Canadian Red Cross asking for Indigenous identity other than to say it was a ‘best practice.’
I am surprised by this explanation. Best practice indicates that studies or research was conducted to determine that in order to best serve someone, this particular approach was absolutely necessary.
Yet, by their own admission during our conversation, this information is not required to administer the relief on behalf of the provincial government. In fact, I was told the province has not even asked the Canadian Red Cross to collect this information, nor was this data being used to determine the validity of a person’s application for help. So, why are they collecting this in the first place?
I again asked why it was being asked if it was not even a matter to be considered – if it had no bearing on determining eligibility? It was simply restated that it was ‘best practice.’
This leaves me with the question – if it is best practice to identify a person’s ethnicity, why is it limited to only Indigenous people? If identity was important to determine eligibility, as a best practice, why isn’t the Red Cross also soliciting a person’s identity as a citizen, permanent resident, immigrant, or other ethnic minority?
The answer is because it isn’t necessary at all. The fact that the Canadian Red Cross is soliciting this information is deeply concerning. It represents an invasion of privacy, it is a gross overstep on its part, and it represents a prevailing colonial mindset in regard to Indigenous people.
At the end of our conversation, considering the admission by Mr Lawlor and Ms Cardinal that the collection of this information was unnecessary to administer the support provided by the provincial government, I asked that the question be removed from the application. I was told this is not something the Canadian Red Cross is willing to do at this time.
As an Indigenous person, with over 20 years involved in Indigenous governance and issues at local, provincial, and federal levels, this collection of data raises a red flag. I have deep concerns about how matters affecting or related to Indigenous people are being managed by the Canadian Red Cross. Why are they collecting this data and what are they using it for?
From a privacy perspective, a basic principle of privacy policy is that you don’t collect information you don’t need. This seems to be an invasion of privacy by the Canadian Red Cross.
Based on my experience, requiring these kinds of unnecessary disclosures will only discourage Indigenous persons from seeking the assistance they’re eligible for. This creates an unfair and unnecessary barrier that serves to reinforce systemic discrimination.
This is an easy fix by the Canadian Red Cross. Why aren’t they willing to do it?
Jonathan Hamel,
Belfast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.