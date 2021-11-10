‘The River’ might be on to something much bigger ...
If we had kids’ designed flags in all our neighbourhoods and communities across eastern Prince Edward Island locals would be rather proud and tourists would find this fascinating and charming.
Ray Brow,
Georgetown Royalty, Three Rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.