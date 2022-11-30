The nightmare that Dr. Hassan Diab, Canadian Citizen and former professor at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, has been living for 14 years is still not over. Using highly flawed evidence they claimed identified Diab with a bombing in France in 1980 that killed four people, French prosecutors demanded Diab’s extradition from Canada in 2008.
In 2014, he was extradited by the Conservative government to France, where he was held in solitary confinement for more than three years without charge or trial, despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence, including the fact that he was in Lebanon, writing university exams, at the time of the bombing. In 2018, two French investigating judges concluded there were no grounds for charges against him and freed him unconditionally.
On Diab’s return to Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau stated, “I think, for Hassan Diab, we have to recognize first of all that what happened to him never should have happened ... and make sure that it never happens again.”
Bowing to political pressure and the victims’ lobby, French prosecutors appealed Diab’s release. Due to the pandemic, the case has proceeded slowly, but, shockingly, they have recently won their appeal, despite the fact all the old “evidence” against Dr. Diab has been discredited, and no new evidence has been found. A trial date has been set for April 2023.
Prime Minister Trudeau must stand by his words. Hassan Diab must not be extradited again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.