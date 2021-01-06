It was Christmas Eve but it sure didn’t feel like it, thanks to Canada Post.
I just tracked yet again my niece's present I mailed on November 27 in the Canada Post office on Main Street, Montague.
My niece lives just outside Ottawa and according to Canada Post, it’s ‘In Transit’ in Montreal. Which means it has taken them almost a month to get a little gift all the way to Montreal. How was that managed? A paddle wheel steamboat down the St. Lawrence? So how then did they manage to deliver my VISA statement, my Maritime Electric bill and anything else I had to cough up money for in such a swift fashion?
I have so far received one and only one Christmas card which is sitting in solitary splendour on a table in my living room. Yes, I can see on every inch of every page of the Canada Post website all these warnings, precautions and caveats about how COVID is affecting the mail. I don’t understand exactly how. All I know is Canada Post has failed to deliver the one gift I mailed to a young girl, my niece, and how Canada Post has failed to deliver to me, a senior citizen, the feeling of warmth that a shelf filled with Christmas cards to look at can provide, during this, the darkest time of the year.
Thanks Canada Post!
Jim Bruce,
Sturgeon
