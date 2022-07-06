Dear Editor;

Did you know that Squaw Point Range, PEI was renamed Alexandra Point Range in 1991?

Savage Harbour is an insult to our Mi’kmaq neighbours. In the spirit of reconciliation I believe the name should be changed.

Geographical naming is the responsibility of our provincial government. The naming of harbours is the joint responsibility of provincial and federal naming authorities.

I urge the King government to take action and right this historic wrong.

Thank you.

Marian White,

Tracadie

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.