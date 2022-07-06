Do the right thing Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor;Did you know that Squaw Point Range, PEI was renamed Alexandra Point Range in 1991?Savage Harbour is an insult to our Mi’kmaq neighbours. In the spirit of reconciliation I believe the name should be changed.Geographical naming is the responsibility of our provincial government. The naming of harbours is the joint responsibility of provincial and federal naming authorities. I urge the King government to take action and right this historic wrong.Thank you.Marian White,Tracadie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Government Naming Politics Ministries Responsibility Alexandra Point Range Neighbour Insult Pei Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 1 hr ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads WCB BENEFIT CONSULTATION Summerside Lobster Carnival Bulletin Latest News Tourists flock to Island ‘Come hell or high water’ The Store closure leaves void in Belle River area Habitat for Humanity turns to modular homes during housing crisis Singer/songwriter Ashley Condon showcases tribute to her mom PEI Sports Hall to induct baseball builder Art Sullivan Zigs and zags to challenge drivers in the popular Georgetown Car Rally SRS hands out awards at year-end celebration Do the right thing Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFood, fun and activities to mark Canada’s birthday on July 1stPHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduates across eastern PEIWoman surprises family with handmade quilt to help local fire department fundraise for new equipmentJohn Thomas KaneKings County man, 27, dies in Murray River accidentHilarious send off for retiring physicianPHOTOS: Canada Day 2022 in eastern PEIClass of 2022 encouraged to move forward as they graduate from WestisleShow & Shine weekend is back in BrudenellCornwall man named top young Angus breeder in the country Images Videos CommentedDon’t look for eggs after the hen is boiled (3)Will they follow through this time? (1)Cabinet ministers are cruising in style (1)Why should you run for municipal governments? (1)Help shape the future of our communities, and your province. (1)
