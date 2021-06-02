Striped bass fishing has become a popular recreational fishery across PEI. With many new anglers taking up the challenge each year, many fishermen are frustrated with the size limits that are so tightly regulated, and rightly so.
According to DFO Canada, fishermen are limited to three fish in their possession per day, and only fish between 50cm and 65cm are legal to keep.
While this may seem like a fair deal, many fishermen catch bass that exceed the size limits by a long shot. When these fish are caught, by law, they have to be released. But many times a fish will swallow the bait and the hook will get stuck in its stomach. This is called a gut-hook. When a fish gut-hooks, it’s almost destined to die, and when a fish that is over the limit gut-hooks, the fisherman is forced to watch the fish roll back and forth, belly up, in the surf as it’s too big to keep.
Therefore, I have an idea. What if there was a tag system implemented so that each fisherman receives a select number of tags so they can keep that big fish? Or, in the case that the fish gut-hooks, the meat will not go to waste drifting in the ocean. The fish are protected so they can spawn, but if we keep throwing dead fish back into the ocean, they cannot spawn and it is a waste of meat. So are the rules helping, or hurting?
Sincerely,
John Haley,
Grade 10, Souris Regional
